"They do as I say": Trump on preventing Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Washington DC [US], June 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) claimed that he would be able to prevent Israel from carrying out strikes on Lebanon, asserting that Israeli leadership acts on his directions due to what he described as strong mutual respect.

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During an interview on The Axios Show, when asked whether he could influence Israeli military actions in the region, particularly regarding potential strikes on Lebanon, Trump said that he would be able to exercise control over such decisions.

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"Yeah, I will be. I mean, they have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say," Trump said.

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Trump also referred to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he maintains a strong but closely managed relationship with him.

"It's good, but we have to keep him a little bit sane," he remarked.

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During the interview on The Axios Show, Trump further referenced past US foreign policy decisions on dealing with Iran following the signing of the memorandum of understanding to end the hostilities in West Asia, including the nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and repeated his long-standing criticism of the deal.

He claimed the agreement represented "a road to a nuclear weapon", arguing that earlier efforts by previous administrations to engage Iran financially were ineffective.

Trump also referred to past US military actions targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, suggesting they were necessary to prevent escalation in the region.

"Remember this: if I don't terminate the JCPOA--road to--remember that was a road to a nuclear weapon legally. It says right there. And Obama thought he could pay them off. He gave them billions and billions of dollars, 1.7 billion in cash. You know, it was a well-known story, but it didn't work. You can't bribe your way out of it; you can't pay your way. But if I didn't do that and if I didn't attack their nuclear supply 10 months ago with the B-2 bombers, Israel would not exist today," he stated.

The remarks came as a renewed ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hezbollah amid efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

According to CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel and Hezbollah have reached an agreement to reinstate a ceasefire which took effect at 9 am (local time).

Sources told CNN that the agreement was brokered through mediation efforts involving the United States and Qatar, while another diplomatic source said Iran also played a role in facilitating the deal alongside Washington and Doha.

However, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that the Israeli forces would continue to remove "immediate threats" against "Hezbollah's violations".

"We will continue to remove immediate threats, respond to Hezbollah's violations, and do whatever is necessary to protect our civilians," the IDF Spokesperson said.

The 14-point MoU between the US and Iran includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and a pledge to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.

Under the memorandum, the US will begin removing its naval blockade and related restrictions, while Iran will facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge for an initial 60-day period, during which technical talks will also take place on Iran's nuclear programme.

The document also outlines plans for the phased lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, US Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports, and a US-backed reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran. (ANI)

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