'They should pay us': Trump threatens Canadian PM with tariffs as 'poisoned air' blankets US cities

Washington, DC [US], July 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump stated that he has spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney regarding the transboundary transit of wildfire smoke, urging Ottawa to take decisive containment measures or face potential economic penalties.

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Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Trump revealed that he explicitly pressured the Canadian leadership to mitigate the environmental cross-border spillover.

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"I told them. I mean, you got to stop these fires from coming in and, you know, poisoning our air. Our air has been poisoned," Trump said.

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The US President indicated that despite bilateral ties, Washington expects accountability or financial compensation if the environmental crisis continues to impact American infrastructure.

"Have a good relationship with Mark Carney, but, you know, we got to stop the fires up there. If we can help them, we'll help them. But maybe they should pay us some damages or something, or we should do some tariffs," he added.

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The direct warning follows recent threats from the White House linking Canadian forestry management to trade penalties, with Trump previously accusing Ottawa of failing to curb toxic air pollution.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, the US President formally blamed Canadian administrative oversight for the declining air quality metrics across multiple American metropolitan sectors.

"We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their forests, and brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!" he wrote.

Trump further alleged "wilful negligence" on the part of Canadian authorities concerning forest management and debris clearance, asserting that the persistent smoke influx has inflicted extensive economic damage on the domestic front.

"The cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the tariffs Canada is currently paying," Trump stated.

The diplomatic friction intensifies as smoke from hundreds of active Canadian blazes continues to migrate south, triggering public health alerts across several US jurisdictions.

According to data from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre on Friday, 888 wildfires were active nationwide, with a significant majority designated as out of control.

Ontario remains heavily impacted, reporting over 190 active fires. The resulting smoke plume has severely degraded atmospheric conditions in states including Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. Global air quality index provider IQAir reported that Detroit registered the worst air quality worldwide on Friday, closely followed by Chicago, Washington, DC, and New York.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noted that both Ottawa and Washington share mutual obligations in addressing broader climate challenges, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford called on the US administration to deploy extra firefighting resources rather than reprimanding Canadian mitigation efforts. (ANI)

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