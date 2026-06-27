Washington DC [US], June 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that one will find out if there will be consequences for Iran's violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Advertisement

He said, "You will find out. I don't like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually, four. We knocked down three... A very expensive ship took a little beating. They shouldn't be doing that..."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran, June 26, as a powerful response to yesterday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone. The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran's attack, CENTCOM said in a statement.

The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran's dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor.

Advertisement

CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect, the statement said.

Warning for GCC leaders: outsourcing your security has made you less secure. You have seen how US military bases in your countries have turned into a source of threat instead of providing security. Our missile and drone power, as well as the management of the Strait of Hormuz,… — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) June 26, 2026

Ebrahim Azizi, Member of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, had said in a post on X, "Warning for GCC leaders: outsourcing your security has made you less secure. You have seen how US military bases in your countries have turned into a source of threat instead of providing security. Our missile and drone power, as well as the management of the Strait of Hormuz, are Iran's serious red lines. The only reliable path to regional security is to distance yourselves from the U.S." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)