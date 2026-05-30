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Home / United States / "They walk among us": US launches 'aliens' themed website about immigrants' arrest

"They walk among us": US launches 'aliens' themed website about immigrants' arrest

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ANI
Updated At : 04:40 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], May 30 (ANI): The White House has unveiled a new space-themed website focused on immigration enforcement, using imagery and language associated with extra-terrestrials to highlight arrests of individuals residing in the United States without legal authorisation.

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Launched on Thursday, the website features a design reminiscent of science-fiction films, with a scrolling text introduction set against a backdrop of stars.

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"They walk among us," the website states. "For 60 years, the U.S. government has kept a closely guarded secret. Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighbourhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives. They've shopped in the same stores, attended the same classes as our children, and lived seemingly normal human existences."

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"With one exception -- they do not belong here," it continued.

The platform includes a live counter displaying the number of immigration-related "encounters," which stood at approximately 3.1 million on Thursday evening. The website does not specify the period covered by the figure, though it appears consistent with statistics cited in a September 2024 report released by Homeland Security Republicans regarding nationwide encounters recorded during President Donald Trump's first term, The Hill reported.

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The website also promotes Trump's stance on immigration, stating: "President Trump was the first to call out the real danger Aliens pose to every American family, every community, and the future of our nation."

A heat map of the United States is featured on the site, displaying immigration arrest data sourced from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Visitors can search specific states and cities to view information on arrests, including the number of detainees, their countries of origin, and alleged criminal charges or gang affiliations, The Hill reported.

The platform further provides access to an ICE reporting form, encouraging members of the public to submit information regarding what the White House describes as "suspicious aliens."

The launch follows speculation earlier this year after the White House quietly registered the domains Alien.gov and Aliens.gov. The registrations prompted online discussion, with some observers linking them to the Trump administration's efforts to declassify records related to unidentified flying objects and extra-terrestrial phenomena.

Ahead of the launch, the White House posted a teaser on the social media platform X on Thursday. The short video featured a searchlight scanning a crop-circle-like formation bearing the word "Loading."

The initiative comes amid ongoing immigration enforcement efforts by the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE and Customs and Border Protection. The agency has intensified operations as part of Trump's pledge to carry out large-scale deportations of individuals residing in the country illegally, the Hill reported.

The enforcement campaign has faced criticism from advocacy groups and lawmakers, while the tactics employed during operations have attracted significant public attention. The agency also experienced an extended shutdown earlier this year amid mounting scrutiny over its activities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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