“They will go after Trump, his family”: Senator Ted Cruz warns of Democratic push for probe, impeachment after midterms loss

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): With Democrats set to take control of both chambers of the US Congress following the 2026 midterm elections, Republican Senator Ted Cruz has warned that President Donald Trump could face a series of congressional investigations, subpoenas and impeachment proceedings, predicting intense political confrontation for the remaining two years of his presidency in Washington.

Speaking on the Polymarket All In podcast, Cruz, who represents Texas in the US Senate, said Democrats could target Trump, members of his family and Cabinet officials once they assume control of Congress.

Advertisement

"We will see subpoenas. We will see investigations. I think they will go after President Trump. I think they will go after his family. I think they will go after cabinet members," Cruz said.

Advertisement

The Texas Senator also predicted that Democrats could pursue multiple impeachment proceedings against Trump if they secure control of the House of Representatives.

"I think we will also see two years of relentless impeachment. I believe the House will impeach Donald Trump if they have the House. They may impeach him multiple times," he said.

Advertisement

Cruz further suggested that US War Secretary Pete Hegseth could face impeachment proceedings before the current congressional session concludes.

"I expect in the lame duck we will see an impeachment of Pete Hegseth," he said.

Cruz also warned that Democrats could use their Senate majority to stall judicial confirmations, potentially leaving a vacancy on the US Supreme Court unfilled for an extended period if one arises during the next two years.

"I think Schumer and the Democrats will just halt all judges, which means if we have a Supreme Court vacancy, I think they'll keep the vacancy open for two years," Cruz said.

He further claimed that Democratic lawmakers would face pressure from their political base to take an aggressive approach towards the Trump administration.

"I don't think they care because their base is that radicalised," he added.

The Senator's remarks come amid a major political reversal in Washington, with US networks projecting that Democrats have secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections.

The projected Democratic takeover marks a significant setback for Republicans, who previously controlled both chambers, and is expected to give the opposition party greater powers to scrutinise Trump's administration and challenge his legislative agenda.

A Democratic majority in the House would allow lawmakers to launch investigations, hold hearings and issue subpoenas concerning the administration, while control of the Senate would give Democrats greater influence over legislation, judicial confirmations and presidential appointments.

Cruz's warning reflects Republican concerns over the extent of congressional scrutiny and political confrontation that could follow the change in legislative control.

The developments also come after Democrats made significant gains in traditionally Republican strongholds, including Texas, Kansas and Iowa, with voters expressing concerns over rising living costs, tariffs and the administration's handling of the Iran war.

With Democrats preparing to assume control of Congress, the coming two years could see heightened political clashes between the White House and Capitol Hill, as the opposition seeks to exercise greater oversight over the President and his administration. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)