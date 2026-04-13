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Home / United States / "They'd like to make a deal very badly": Trump claims Iran reached out after US imposes naval blockade

"They'd like to make a deal very badly": Trump claims Iran reached out after US imposes naval blockade

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ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], April 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday stated that his administration received a call "from the other side" regarding Iran, claiming that the leadership in Tehran is now eager to negotiate.

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Speaking to reporters at the White House, the President remarked that "they'd like to make a deal very badly."

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These comments come less than three hours after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and after marathon talks in Pakistan this weekend failed to yield a deal.

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The heightened military pressure follows the collapse of high-level diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the regional crisis.

The President maintained that the primary sticking point in the negotiations remains Tehran's nuclear ambitions, asserting that "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon."

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Reflecting on the failed weekend dialogue, he noted, "We agreed to a lot of things, but they didn't agree to that, and I think they will agree to it. I'm almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it."

Trump issued a stark ultimatum regarding the ongoing diplomatic efforts, stating, "If they don't agree, there's no deal. There will never be a deal."

Beyond the nuclear freeze, the US has prioritised the retrieval of enriched uranium currently held within Iran.

"We're going to get the dust back. We'll get it back. Either we'll get it back from them or we'll take it," the President added.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by a two-week ceasefire Trump announced last week.

However, following the faltering of peace talks in Pakistan, Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Iran would not commit to forgoing a nuclear weapon.

Trump warned that if an agreement is not reached by the end of the ceasefire, "it won't be pleasant for them."

When questioned by reporters if his previous threat that "a whole civilization will die" still stands should the ceasefire expire without a deal, the President declined to elaborate further.

"I don't want to comment on that, but it won't be pleasant for them. Let me put it that way," he responded.

Before the current pause in hostilities, the US President had threatened to destroy Iran's power plants, suggesting it "makes no difference to me" whether an agreement is ultimately reached.

Despite the unilateral nature of the current US military action, Trump claimed that "other countries," though he did not specify which, are offering to help the United States' blockade of Iranian ports.

While he did not specify which nations had reached out, he suggested that the US was capable of maintaining the maritime pressure alone.

"We don't need other countries, frankly. But they've offered their services," the President said, adding that further details regarding international involvement will be "let it be known, probably tomorrow." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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