"Third time will be better yet": Trump jokes about possible 3rd term at WHCD

Washington DC [US], July 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) touted the possibility of a third presidential term while addressing the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, before clarifying that he was "only kidding".

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During his remarks at the annual event, Trump compared the rescheduled dinner to his time in office, saying both had improved the second time around.

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"I am delighted to be here at the White House Correspondents' Dinner," the US President said.

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"Just like my presidency, the second time is always better. It's always better. And the third time will be better yet," he added.

Trump later clarified that he was just "kidding" about the idea.

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"I'm only kidding," he stated.

According to the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice. Trump is currently serving his second term in the White House.

Despite presidential term limits in the US, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of staying in office beyond them in recent times.

The 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, explicitly states that "no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

This limit was established after President Franklin D Roosevelt's unprecedented four consecutive terms.

The remarks drew attention as Trump made a light-hearted reference to serving a third term, an idea that would require changes to the US Constitution, before immediately indicating that the comment was made in jest.

Later in his speech, Trump joked that next year's White House Correspondents' Dinner could bear his name, claiming that David Ellison, the chief executive of Paramount Skydance, had suggested the idea.

"Next year, they're going to call it the Trump White House Correspondents' Dinner," Trump said. "(Ellison) told me that, and I like that very much. We're going to change the name of it, okay?"

The Correspondents' Dinner was rescheduled after the original April event was abruptly called off following a major security incident at the Washington Hilton.

A man identified as Cole Allen allegedly ran through a security checkpoint carrying loaded firearms and knives before being subdued by US Secret Service agents outside the ballroom.

Authorities said Allen allegedly struck an officer before being restrained, while Trump and senior administration officials were rushed to safety after gunfire was heard outside the venue.

Allen later pleaded not guilty to four federal charges, including attempting to assassinate a president and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

He remains in custody, and a trial date has not yet been scheduled, CNN reported.

First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not attend the rescheduled dinner because of scheduling conflicts.

Among the administration officials present were Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. (ANI)

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