"This bill a big win for us": Trump urges senators to back American Affordability and Jobs Act

Washington DC [US], November 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has urged senators to vote in favour of the American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (S. 5653), describing the proposed legislation as a "BIG WIN for U.S. ENERGY INDEPENDENCE and DOMINANCE".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called on lawmakers to support the bipartisan permitting reform legislation, which seeks to streamline federal approval processes for energy and infrastructure projects.

"I am urging all Senators to vote for The American Affordability and Jobs Act (S. 5653)! This Bill is a BIG WIN for U.S. ENERGY INDEPENDENCE and DOMINANCE. This Landmark Permitting Reform Legislation will codify our America First Energy Agenda, and ensure that we can build Pipelines, Mines, and Power Plants faster than ever before, lowering Energy Costs for American Families, and creating High-Paying American Jobs," Trump said.

Emphasising the legislation's provisions concerning electricity consumption by large data centres, Trump said the bill would also codify his Ratepayer Protection Pledge, requiring data centres to pay for their own electricity consumption and contribute to their local communities.

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"This Legislation also codifies my RATEPAYER PROTECTION PLEDGE, ensuring Data Centers build and pay for their own Electricity, and help invest in their local communities," he said.

Trump also invoked competition with China, arguing that Beijing could benefit if the US fails to accommodate the growing demand for data centre infrastructure.

"Remember, China will take any Data Center that we don’t want, and pay lots of money for it. We’re Number One — Let’s keep it that way! Call your Senator TODAY, and tell them to vote YES," he said, urging Americans to contact their senators and seek support for the bill.

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According to the US Congress, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 was introduced as S. 5653 on September 30 by a bipartisan group of senators, including Shelley Moore Capito, Sheldon Whitehouse, Mike Lee and Martin Heinrich.

The 417-page legislation seeks to modify federal permitting procedures, including environmental reviews under the National Environmental Policy Act, to expedite infrastructure projects.

It also proposes changes to Clean Water Act permitting requirements, endangered species consultations and historic preservation reviews.

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Additionally, the bill seeks to expand the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's authority over certain interstate electricity transmission projects and accelerate approvals for renewable energy, geothermal, hydropower and offshore energy developments.

The legislation was referred to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. A manager's amendment was released on November 7, while a cloture vote on the motion to proceed is scheduled in the Senate. (ANI)

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