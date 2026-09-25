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Home / United States / "This evil regime will fall": Netanyahu says Iran government will be toppled by its lies, corruption

"This evil regime will fall": Netanyahu says Iran government will be toppled by its lies, corruption

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ANI
Updated At : 02:52 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) said Iran's government would eventually collapse, claiming that the country's leadership would be brought down by its "lies", "corruption" and "cruelty" while addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Netanyahu predicted that the Iranian people would one day rise against their government.

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"Their murderous regime will be toppled by its lies, by its corruption, by its cruelty… This evil regime will fall," he added.

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"It's only a matter of time that in Iran, something incredible will happen… The power of the people will overcome the people in power,” he said.

During his address, Netanyahu also questioned delegates who walked out of his speech and demonstrators who protested against him outside the venue, asking, "Where were you when the Iranian tyrants butchered and maimed tens of thousands of unarmed Iranian civilians?"

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He accused them of being "phony human rights protesters."

The Israeli PM also appreciated President Trump, saying that there is "no greater partner than Trump" to Israel.

"In this battle against the barbarians, we've had no greater partner than President Trump. I thank him for his bold leadership. He boldly confronted an enormous danger to America, Israel, and the world...Israel and America acted together, not only to protect ourselves, but to save civilisation," Netanyahu said.

Israeli PM spoke about Israel's military actions against Iran's nuclear facilities, describing the decision as necessary for the country's security.

He also claimed that several countries had privately appreciated Israel's actions against Iran, despite public criticism from some leaders.

"...Devastating Iran's nuclear facilities was hard. It was very hard to do. But for me, it was one of the easiest decisions I've ever had to make as prime minister. Because if we hadn't done it, we'd all be dead. Now, you want to hear the ultimate irony? In defending itself, Israel is also defending many of the countries whose delegates just left this hall. Many of their leaders even thank us privately for taking out Iran's nukes. It's hard to imagine more mind-blowing hypocrisy, but that's exactly what it is," he said.

Netanyahu highlighted Israel's military engagements over the past three years, saying the country had faced threats from multiple fronts, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iran-backed militias and Palestinian militants.

"For the past three years, our heroic soldiers have fought day in and day out in a seven-front war. Do you know any other country the size of New Jersey, capable of fighting a seven-front war? Seven fronts – Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Iran, militias in Iraq, militias in Syria, Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria; they all ganged up on us to wipe us off the face of the earth," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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