"This is where we get to make the difference": Maryland resident urges Americans to vote as midterm polling begins

Maryland [US], November 3 (ANI): As polling stations across Maryland prepare to open at 7 am (local time) on Tuesday for the 2026 US midterm elections, with campaign signs set up outside voting centres, resident Stephanie Gawlinski urged Americans to exercise their right to vote, saying the elections offered an opportunity to "save democracy" and change the country's political direction.

Speaking to ANI on November 3 (local time), Gawlinski, a teacher, said the midterm elections were extremely important for the future of the United States and called on every American to participate in the democratic process.

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"Hi, I'm Stephanie Glinski. This midterm means everything. We get to cast our vote and really save democracy and change the trajectory of where our country is headed. It's so important for every single person to vote," she said.

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Highlighting the importance of individual participation, she said several electoral contests could be decided by a narrow margin, and every vote could make a difference.

"A lot of these races come down to, you know, a small, small number of voters. And so everyone can show up. This is where we get to make the difference in how our country runs and in the direction that we head," Gawlinski said.

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Speaking about the issues that matter most to her, she said the down-ballot contests, particularly school board elections, were important because of their impact on public education.

"For me, I'm a teacher, so the down-ballot races are really important for me. Getting pro-public education school board members elected who will support teachers, support students, make sure we have the infrastructure we need, make sure that we can teach children the true and honest things that are happening in our world--that is the most important to me," she said.

Urging fellow Americans to turn out to vote, she added, "And why I'm asking that all of these other Americans head out and vote so that way we can use our power to save democracy."

According to CBS News, polling stations across Maryland will open at 7 am and remain open until 8 pm (local time). Voters who are in line by closing time will be allowed to cast their ballots.

Maryland voters are set to decide several key contests, including the gubernatorial election, all eight seats in the US House of Representatives, and various local races and ballot questions, CBS News reported.

In the gubernatorial contest, incumbent Democratic Governor Wes Moore is seeking re-election against Republican challenger Dan Cox, Green Party candidate Andy Ellis and Working Class Party candidate Cathy White.

The congressional contests will also be significant, with all eight of Maryland's seats in the House of Representatives up for election. Among the closely watched races is the contest in the state's 1st Congressional District, where Republican incumbent Andy Harris is facing Democratic challenger Dan Schwartz.

According to CBS News, voters will also decide on ballot questions, including Question 3, concerning the state's congressional redistricting rules. The proposal has drawn attention from both Democratic and Republican campaigners, with its outcome potentially affecting the boundaries of congressional districts.

The 2026 midterm elections are being held halfway through US President Donald Trump's four-year presidential term. The elections will determine the composition of the US Congress, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats being contested nationally.

The results will play a significant role in determining the balance of power in Washington and the legislative environment for the remainder of Trump's presidency. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)