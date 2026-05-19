icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / Three killed in San Diego mosque shooting; two teen suspects found dead

Three killed in San Diego mosque shooting; two teen suspects found dead

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:55 AM May 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

San Diego [US], May 19 (ANI): Three people were killed in a shooting incident at the largest mosque in San Diego, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

Advertisement

According to CNN, FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Mark Remily said that two teenage suspects were later found dead inside a vehicle near the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Advertisement

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the two teenagers, ages 17 and 19, "appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds".

Advertisement

Law enforcement officials told CNN that one of the suspects had taken a firearm from their parents' home and left behind a suicide note containing writings related to racial pride. Authorities also said hate speech was found scrawled on one of the weapons used in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts