Three killed in San Diego mosque shooting; two teen suspects found dead

San Diego [US], May 19 (ANI): Three people were killed in a shooting incident at the largest mosque in San Diego, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

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According to CNN, FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Mark Remily said that two teenage suspects were later found dead inside a vehicle near the Islamic Center of San Diego.

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San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the two teenagers, ages 17 and 19, "appear to have died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds".

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Law enforcement officials told CNN that one of the suspects had taken a firearm from their parents' home and left behind a suicide note containing writings related to racial pride. Authorities also said hate speech was found scrawled on one of the weapons used in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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