"Today begins the great American comeback," says Hakeem Jeffries as Democrats projected to win House

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Following projections that Democrats have successfully flipped the chamber, Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries declared on Monday night that “today begins the great American comeback”.

Addressing enthusiastic supporters, Jeffries announced that “House Democrats have taken back control of the United States Congress”. With this historic legislative victory, Jeffries is now positioned to potentially become the first African American Speaker of the House.

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Emphasising the electorate's verdict, Jeffries stated that “the American people have spoken and made clear they’ve had enough of the extremism, enough of the corruption”.

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He further pledged that “they want a Congress that’s going to deliver for the American people and that is exactly what House Democrats will do as soon as we get into office in January”.

Acknowledging the immense challenges ahead, Jeffries noted that House Democrats understand “we need to deliver dramatic change”, bluntly adding that “things are broken”.

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Concluding his remarks, the Democratic leader vowed that “we will deliver a Congress that puts everyday Americans first”.

This momentum extended far beyond Washington, as a political map long dominated by Republican red turned increasingly blue. Democrats made significant inroads into traditionally conservative strongholds in the 2026 US midterm elections, with historic victories in Texas, Kansas and Iowa signalling a major realignment across the national electoral landscape.

From Gina Hinojosa's breakthrough victory in the Texas gubernatorial race to Adam Hamilton's historic Senate win in Kansas and Rob Sand's gubernatorial triumph in Iowa, Democrats registered gains across states that have traditionally favoured Republicans, while also making strong advances in key congressional contests.

According to CNN, Democrat Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the first Latina governor of Texas, ending more than three decades of Republican dominance in the state's gubernatorial office. CBS News also projected Hinojosa's victory, reporting that Abbott had called to concede after losing his re-election bid.

With 67 per cent of the votes counted, Hinojosa secured 3,994,529 votes, accounting for 57.1 per cent, while Abbott received 2,915,910 votes, or 41.7 per cent, according to CBS News. The 52-year-old state lawmaker and attorney will become the first Democrat elected governor of Texas since Ann Richards in 1990 and only the third woman to hold the office.

Hinojosa, who represents an Austin district and is originally from Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, defeated Abbott, who had been seeking a fourth term after serving as governor since 2015.

The Democratic breakthrough extended to the Texas Senate race, where James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, according to CBS News projections. With 58 per cent of ballots counted, Talarico had secured 58.1 per cent of the vote, against Paxton's 40.4 per cent. Following his victory, Talarico posted "Texas forever" on X. The developments in Texas are particularly significant, as Democrats have not won a statewide election in the state in more than three decades, making the results a notable departure from its recent Republican record.

Kansas also witnessed a historic political shift, with Democrat Adam Hamilton defeating Republican Senator Roger Marshall in the Senate race. The victory marks the first time in 94 years that Kansas will elect a Democrat to the US Senate, according to Fox News. Hamilton, a megachurch pastor, defeated the incumbent in a contest where the Republican campaign faced difficulties in its final stages, gaining crucial support among independent and rural voters.

Another significant victory came from Iowa, where Democrat Rob Sand defeated Republican Zach Lahn in the gubernatorial election, according to CBS News projections. With 85 per cent of the votes counted, Sand secured 674,063 votes, representing 56.7 per cent, while Lahn received 513,948 votes, or 43.3 per cent. Iowa, once considered a competitive swing state, has increasingly leaned Republican in recent years, making Sand's victory a notable addition to the list of territories where Democrats made gains.

The Iowa Senate contest also showed a Democratic advantage, with Josh Turek leading Republican Representative Ashley Hinson. CBS News assessed the race as leaning Democratic, with Turek receiving 635,000 votes, or 50.9 per cent, against Hinson's 573,706 votes, or 46 per cent, with 90 per cent of votes counted.

Democratic gains were similarly visible in South Carolina, where Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham in the Senate race. Andrews' victory is particularly notable, as South Carolina voted for President Donald Trump by nearly 20 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election and has not elected a Democratic senator since 1998. Furthermore, Democrats flipped the North Carolina Senate seat and retained their position in battleground Georgia.

At the national level, US networks projected that Democrats would reclaim control of the House of Representatives, opening the possibility of a significant shift in the balance of power in Washington. This projected victory puts Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on course to become the first African American Speaker of the House, pending a formal vote when the new Congress convenes in January.

A Democratic-controlled House will give the party greater authority to scrutinise the Trump administration, initiate intensive congressional investigations and challenge the President's legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his term.

Reacting to the setbacks, US President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the election results, claiming that his absence from the ballot had affected the party's performance. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The collective outcomes across Texas, Kansas, Iowa and battleground Senate races, alongside the projected takeover of the House, have reshaped the political balance in Washington and set a definitive course for the remainder of Trump's presidency. (ANI)

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