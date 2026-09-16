Top military brass from US, Israel, 7 Arab states held private meeting on Iran war: Report

Washington, DC [US], September 16 (ANI): Top military commanders from the United States, Israel, and seven Arab nations convened for a private meeting in Germany last week to deliberate on the ongoing war with Iran and broader security escalations across the Middle East, as detailed in a report by Axios, which cited two Israeli officials.

Organised by United States Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper, the high-level gathering remained unannounced by any of the participating governments. It marked the inaugural summit of its kind since the United States and Israel entered a state of war with Iran more than six months ago.

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The discussions assembled senior military figures representing Israel alongside Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt. This diplomatic and military alignment carried heightened significance given that several of the participating Arab states maintain no formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

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United States Central Command subsequently confirmed that it hosted senior military leaders representing eight nations during a scheduled conference in Germany aimed at enhancing regional security cooperation throughout the Middle East.

During the proceedings, Adm. Brad Cooper reportedly offered assurances to the commanders, stating that the US military had no plans to pull its forces out of the region despite continuous Iranian attacks targeting American bases, according to Axios.

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Furthermore, he briefed the assembled delegates regarding Washington's strategies to augment maritime traffic moving through the Strait of Hormuz. Concurrently, Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Gen Eyal Zamir delivered a comprehensive update concerning ongoing Israeli military operations spanning multiple fronts.

Military collaboration between Israel and various Arab states has broadened steadily following the 2020 Abraham Accords, with cooperation particularly pronounced within the spheres of air and missile defence.

Throughout the war, Israel has cooperated closely with the United Arab Emirates and the United States across both defensive and offensive manoeuvres. According to Israeli officials, Israel also deployed its Iron Dome system within the UAE alongside supplying critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support.

The high-level discussions unfolded against a backdrop of intensified Houthi assaults directed against Saudi Arabia alongside widening territorial control around the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Information obtained via a source cited by Axios indicates that Israel and Saudi Arabia, operating with the active involvement of United States Central Command, are likewise engaged in dialogues concerning potential Israeli assistance for Saudi military operations targeting the Houthis, which encompasses provisions for intelligence and surveillance support. (ANI)

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