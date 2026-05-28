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Home / United States / Treasury officials moot USD 250 note featuring Donald Trump: Report

Treasury officials moot USD 250 note featuring Donald Trump: Report

The development comes a little over 2 months after it was announced that Trump will feature on a gold coin to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary

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PTI
Washington, Updated At : 08:44 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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Donald Trump. Reuters file
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The US may have a USD 250 currency note featuring a portrait of President Donald Trump if administration officials succeed in getting a Congressional nod for the move, according to a media report on Thursday.

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The development comes a little over two months after it was announced that Trump will feature on a gold coin to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary.

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On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that US Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser Mike Brown urged the staff at the Treasury Department's Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) to prepare prototypes of the USD 250 note.

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According to the US federal law, only deceased persons can be featured on currency notes. The US Congress will have to pass a new law to allow Trump's portrait to feature on a currency note.

As part of the effort, Beach provided bureau staff with mock-up designs for the note in August and September. One design showed Trump's face in the centre of the USD 250 note between the signatures of the president and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, The Post reported, quoting Treasury Department employees.

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The artist who designed the mock-up told The Post that he had spoken with Trump about it.

British painter Iain Alexander said Trump endorsed changes to his original design, such as adding the colours of the American flag and a logo commemorating the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

No living person has appeared on US currency since 1866, when it was outlawed after the image of a mid-level Treasury bureaucrat featured on a five-cent note.

A draft law allowing Trump to appear on a USD 250 note was introduced in Congress last year to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary.

In a statement to The Post, a Treasury Department spokesperson said the printing office "is conducting appropriate planning and due diligence" in response to the proposed legislation.

"Should this legislative mandate be signed into law, the BEP is moving proactively to produce a USD 250 commemorative note which will appropriately recognise the 250th Anniversary of our great nation," the statement said.

The effort to print a USD 250 note coincides with the Trump administration's plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's founding starting this July.

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