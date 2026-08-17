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Home / United States / Tropical storm Lala begins to exit Hawaii, leaves over two lakh people without power

Tropical storm Lala begins to exit Hawaii, leaves over two lakh people without power

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ANI
Updated At : 06:13 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Honolulu [US], August 17 (ANI): Tropical Storm Lala, which caused flooding, strong winds and widespread power outages across Hawaii, began moving away from the islands on Sunday as its eye pulled away from Kauai, CNN reported.

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More than 2,00,000 customers remained without electricity across Hawaii, with nearly 70 per cent of the Big Island experiencing power outages, according to CNN.

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Hurricane-force wind gusts were reported across Hawaii, Honolulu and Maui counties, while the islands' mountainous terrain intensified winds at higher elevations.

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At least 100 homes were damaged or destroyed by the storm, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said during a news conference on Sunday.

The effects of Tropical Storm Lala are expected to move out of the Hawaiian Islands by around 8 am (local time) on Monday, CNN reported.

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Tropical storm warnings remained in effect for Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai and Maui. Heavy rainfall continued across parts of the islands but was becoming more sporadic as the storm's outer rainbands moved through.

Green noted that a person died in a car accident; however, it remained unclear whether the incident was connected to Tropical Storm Lala.

According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), the storm's centre was passing south of Kauai and Niihau with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour at 11 am on Sunday (local time), and the system was moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour.

In a statement, it urged people to exercise caution in damaged areas, as numerous safety hazards exist, including dangerous debris, contamination risks and electrical hazards.

The agency said that the people on Oahu and Kauai should remain careful and in safe shelter until tropical storm effects pass these islands. "Do not travel unnecessarily, as roads will be hazardous and visibility limited. Get tips on emergency preparedness and be ready to operate without electricity if high winds cause power outages," HIEMA said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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