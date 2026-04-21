Washington DC [US], April 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Iran of violating the ongoing two-week ceasefire deal between Washington and Tehran "numerous times" that was imposed in order to halt the over-a-month-long period of hostilities in West Asia, amid negotiations to find a complete solution hangs in balance as the deadline for the fragile truce approaches.

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In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated, "Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!"

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The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the two-week ceasefire agreement set to expire on April 22, raising concerns over a possible escalation of conflict in the region.

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The ceasefire, brokered earlier this month to allow space for diplomatic engagement, has remained fragile, with both sides expressing reservations about its implementation. Ongoing efforts that is ewpcted to tka eplace in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad are being made to hold another round of talks, though uncertainty continues over Iran's participation.

According to Iran's state broadcaster the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), no Iranian diplomatic delegation has travelled to Islamabad so far.

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In a statement the broadcaster categorically denied the presence of any Iranian delegation in Pakistan.

"No Iranian diplomatic delegation - be it a primary or secondary team, or an initial or follow-up mission - has travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan so far," the statement read.

However, reports by Al Arabiya, citing a senior Pakistani source, stated that delegations from the US and Iran are expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital simultaneously on Tuesday, signalling a potential breakthrough in regional diplomacy.

According to the report, both parties are converging on Islamabad to participate in high-stakes negotiations aimed at de-escalating long-standing tensions.

The synchronised arrival comes amid intense international interest in the diplomatic roadmap, though official verification from Tehran remains pending. As of now, Iran has not confirmed this specific development, despite growing reports that the venue has been prepared for high-level engagement between the two adversaries.

This diplomatic movement, however, is unfolding against a backdrop of aggressive rhetoric from Washington.

Trump has utilised his Truth Social platform to defend the conflict, publishing four posts within a 50-minute window on Monday.

During this period, he reiterated threats to target Iranian power plants if a deal is not reached. He also touted the impact of Operation Midnight Hammer, describing it as the "complete and total obliteration of the nuclear dust sites in Iran."

The President's rhetoric has been met with immediate defiance in Tehran, further complicating the atmosphere ahead of the talks.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf accused the US leader of attempting to turn the "table of negotiation" into a "table of surrender."

Posting on X, Ghalibaf asserted that Iran would not be coerced, stating, "We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield."

Despite the escalating tension and Trump's hints that the current ceasefire may not be extended, there are signs of potential diplomatic movement behind the scenes.

According to a report by Axios, Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly given the "green light" for the Iranian negotiating team to travel to Islamabad.

The move suggests a possible breakthrough for a fresh round of high-stakes talks scheduled for Wednesday, even as the two nations continue to trade threats ahead of the looming ceasefire deadline. (ANI)

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