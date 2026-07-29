Trump administration blocks imports of foreign-made robots, power inverters over China security concerns

Washington DC [US], July 29 (ANI): The Trump administration has announced restrictions on imports of advanced foreign-made robots and power inverters used in solar energy projects, citing concerns that the technologies could pose cybersecurity risks, enable espionage and threaten critical US infrastructure, according to Politico.

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The new measures, announced on Tuesday (local time) by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), expand the administration's efforts to tighten restrictions on foreign technology, following recent actions targeting imported drones and wireless routers.

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According to Politico, the restrictions cover advanced mobile robots, including humanoid and quadruped systems, as well as power inverters that connect solar energy installations to the electricity grid.

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The move aligns with two major priorities of President Donald Trump's second administration, countering China's growing influence in artificial intelligence (AI) and addressing national security concerns dominated by Chinese manufacturers.

"Following President Trump's leadership, the FCC will continue to do our part to secure America's critical supply chains and, with today's action, the FCC is acting in lock step with our national security agencies to do just that," FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in a statement.

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Politico reported that an interagency review conducted by the Trump administration concluded that the technologies could expose US supply chains to cyber vulnerabilities and create risks ranging from widespread power blackouts to surveillance of Americans.

As part of the decision, the FCC updated its list of electronic equipment and services considered to pose national security risks. The designation blocks authorisation of the affected equipment and prevents newly designated devices from being used within the United States.

The FCC said the restrictions will apply only to new models of advanced robots and power inverters. Previously authorised models will remain unaffected, allowing consumers and businesses to continue using existing equipment and enabling retailers to sell products that have already received approval. The measures also do not affect the federal government's existing procurement or use of such equipment.

The administration has also established a waiver process similar to those introduced for foreign-made drones and wireless routers. Manufacturers of advanced robots and power inverters may seek conditional approval for new products through an FCC application process, subject to review by the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

In documents released alongside the announcement, the FCC detailed its assessment of the security risks posed by advanced robotics.

"The networked capabilities of advanced robotic systems create extensive vulnerabilities and vectors for attacks that can manipulate the data and physical operation of the advanced robotic system," one FCC determination stated.

"Relying on foreign-produced advanced robotic devices presents unacceptable supply chain and cybersecurity vulnerabilities... Advanced robotic devices collect data that could be leveraged by malign actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots," it added. (ANI)

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