DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Trump administration blocks imports of foreign-made robots, power inverters over China security concerns

Trump administration blocks imports of foreign-made robots, power inverters over China security concerns

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:42 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], July 29 (ANI): The Trump administration has announced restrictions on imports of advanced foreign-made robots and power inverters used in solar energy projects, citing concerns that the technologies could pose cybersecurity risks, enable espionage and threaten critical US infrastructure, according to Politico.

Advertisement

The new measures, announced on Tuesday (local time) by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), expand the administration's efforts to tighten restrictions on foreign technology, following recent actions targeting imported drones and wireless routers.

Advertisement

According to Politico, the restrictions cover advanced mobile robots, including humanoid and quadruped systems, as well as power inverters that connect solar energy installations to the electricity grid.

Advertisement

The move aligns with two major priorities of President Donald Trump's second administration, countering China's growing influence in artificial intelligence (AI) and addressing national security concerns dominated by Chinese manufacturers.

"Following President Trump's leadership, the FCC will continue to do our part to secure America's critical supply chains and, with today's action, the FCC is acting in lock step with our national security agencies to do just that," FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in a statement.

Advertisement

Politico reported that an interagency review conducted by the Trump administration concluded that the technologies could expose US supply chains to cyber vulnerabilities and create risks ranging from widespread power blackouts to surveillance of Americans.

As part of the decision, the FCC updated its list of electronic equipment and services considered to pose national security risks. The designation blocks authorisation of the affected equipment and prevents newly designated devices from being used within the United States.

The FCC said the restrictions will apply only to new models of advanced robots and power inverters. Previously authorised models will remain unaffected, allowing consumers and businesses to continue using existing equipment and enabling retailers to sell products that have already received approval. The measures also do not affect the federal government's existing procurement or use of such equipment.

The administration has also established a waiver process similar to those introduced for foreign-made drones and wireless routers. Manufacturers of advanced robots and power inverters may seek conditional approval for new products through an FCC application process, subject to review by the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

In documents released alongside the announcement, the FCC detailed its assessment of the security risks posed by advanced robotics.

"The networked capabilities of advanced robotic systems create extensive vulnerabilities and vectors for attacks that can manipulate the data and physical operation of the advanced robotic system," one FCC determination stated.

"Relying on foreign-produced advanced robotic devices presents unacceptable supply chain and cybersecurity vulnerabilities... Advanced robotic devices collect data that could be leveraged by malign actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts