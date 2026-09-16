Trump administration plans $2.8 bn sale of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel: Report

Washington DC [US], September 16 (ANI): The Trump administration is preparing a USD 2.8 billion arms package for Israel that would include 40,000 2,000-pound bombs, potentially making it the largest single US sale of the controversial munitions to the country in recent years, The Washington Post reported, citing a US official familiar with the matter.

According to The Washington Post, the proposed package would include 20,000 MK-84 bombs and 20,000 BLU-117 bombs, along with 20,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads.

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The transaction has been informally notified to congressional committees and is now being pressed for approval by the Trump administration.

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The weapons package is estimated at USD 2.8 billion and would be financed through the US Foreign Military Financing programme, under which Washington provides funding that Israel uses to purchase American weapons.

A senior US administration official, when asked about humanitarian concerns surrounding the proposed transfer, told The Washington Post that, “All foreign arms sales are moving through the appropriate process. We do not comment on pending sales.”

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The proposed package would surpass previous US sales of 2,000-pound munitions to Israel during both the Biden and Trump administrations.

The Washington Post reported that a USD 2.04 billion sale in 2025 had also drawn controversy after being approved without the normal congressional review process.

The MK-84 is among the largest conventional bombs in the US arsenal and has been used extensively by Israel during its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. The munition can penetrate substantial structures and generate extensive blast and fragmentation effects.

The Biden administration had suspended one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel in 2024 over concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza. The policy was reversed by Trump after he returned to office in January 2025.

The proposed sale comes amid strains in the US-Israel relationship over Israel's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon and other issues, even as Washington continues to support Israeli defence requirements.

According to The Washington Post, the Trump administration is seeking approval from the leaders of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

While arms sales to Israel have historically received bipartisan backing, The Washington Post reported growing opposition among some lawmakers over US support for Israel amid the conflicts in Gaza and Iran.

The proposed transfer also comes against the backdrop of continuing debate in Washington over US military assistance to Israel.

The Washington Post reported that more than 100 House Democrats voted in July to end US aid to Israel, reflecting growing opposition within the Democratic Party.

However, Republican lawmakers remain more broadly supportive of Israel, although The Washington Post reported that some conservative commentators have questioned continued US backing for Israel and the annual USD 3.8 billion in US assistance.

The proposed package includes the I-2000 penetrator, designed for use against hardened structures, while the BLU-117 is a variant of the MK-84 equipped with a thermal protective coating, according to The Washington Post. (ANI)

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