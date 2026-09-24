Trump administration targets birth tourism with new visa curbs

Washington, DC [US], September 24 (ANI): The United States has rolled out targeted visa restrictions directed at individuals involved in commercial birth tourism, complementing the launch of a new public reporting system designed to intercept visa fraud, including sham marriages and fictitious employment offers.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the measures encompass participants alongside commercial facilitators coordinating travel to the United States intended to secure American citizenship via childbirth, with potential extensions to immediate family members.

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Condemning the practice, Marco Rubio stated in a declaration, “Foreign commercial birth tourism networks have exploited the US immigration system to sell US citizenship for profit.”

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The Secretary of State alleged that these entities coach foreign applicants to deceive visa adjudicators, extracting substantial sums to orchestrate deliveries on American soil exclusively for citizenship acquisition. The initiative is enacted under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Enforcement sweeps across proprietors, executives, and managers of commercial birth tourism syndicates, alongside middlemen coaching applicants in deception. Medical personnel abroad who knowingly assist such travel and the fraudulent utilisation of Medicaid are likewise captured under the guidelines, alongside external enablers.

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Marco Rubio noted that the directive targets those presently or previously engaged in facilitating birth tourism, though individual cases were omitted from the statement. The department added that “Certain family members may also be covered by these restrictions,” without defining specific relatives or qualifying thresholds.

Framing the action as a safeguard for public resources, taxpayer funds, and national security, the administration simultaneously introduced a digital intake channel via the State Department for community reporting of visa abuses.

The platform targets multiple deception vectors, encompassing falsified itineraries, broker-led sham marriages, corporate shell entities, fabricated employment positions, and birth tourism involvement. Consular authorities emphasised ongoing prevention frameworks intended to block illegal travel attempts.

Potential repercussions span visa revocations and referrals for criminal investigation. The department noted that numerous individuals held accountable for visa fraud during President Donald Trump’s second term surfaced via public intelligence, though statistical breakdowns were withheld.

Highlighting the mechanism’s utility, the administration stated, “This new online tool provides a convenient and reliable way for the public to submit crucial information for prompt review and action,” directing informants to travel.state.gov/reportvisafraud.

Birth tourism involves cross-border travel for childbirth to secure nationality status for newborns, frequently marketed through packaged accommodation and delivery services. The broader US discourse remains tied to the 14th Amendment's 1868 citizenship clause, which grants citizenship to individuals born or naturalised within US jurisdiction. (ANI)

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