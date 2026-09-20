DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Trump announces ‘AI Force’, plans to appoint ‘AI Czar’ as he vows to keep US ahead of China

Trump announces ‘AI Force’, plans to appoint ‘AI Czar’ as he vows to keep US ahead of China

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:22 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], September 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) announced plans to establish an “AI Force” and appoint an “AI Czar” as part of his administration's efforts to expand the country's artificial intelligence industry and maintain its lead over China and other nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his administration would not allow what he described as efforts to hinder or “stifle” the growth of artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

"Over the years, there have been many Hoaxes, all generated by the Radical Left Dumocrats, for purposes of destroying our Country. RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, Global Warming, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, and now, the decimation, or destruction, of AI, commonly known as Artificial Intelligence — And I, as President of the United States, will not stand by and let this happen. It all began with an attack on our Data Centers, until people realized how wealthy and prestigious they were for the Communities in which they were built. Higher Salaries, Lower Taxes, and Safer Streets, was the result, and the crazed Data Center attack has largely failed, so now, in much the same way as they changed the term “Global Warming” to “Climate Change,” in that it covers a much larger “territory” of doubt, they are going straight at AI,” Trump said.

Advertisement

He said the administration would also seek to address harmful uses of AI through existing legal mechanisms.

“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry. Rather, we will cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows! However, we will also be looking for BAD, and we can do that, very easily, with our already existing Criminal and Civil Justice System. For this purpose, I am forming the AI Force, much like I did Space Force, which has been a tremendous SUCCESS, in my First Term. To that end, I will be announcing, in the near future, the AI “Czar” — Only High I.Q. individuals need apply! AI is the next Industrial Revolution, or Internet, but will be even larger and more impactful, possibly as much as 25% of our Country’s GDP. We are leading China, and the rest of the World, and I intend to keep it that way!” Trump said.

Advertisement

Trump's comments come amid growing investment in AI infrastructure and increasing debate over the economic returns from the technology.

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk recently said AI could significantly accelerate US economic growth.

“My guess is that AI roughly doubles US GDP growth next year from Rs 2% to Rs 4%,” Musk said on X, adding, “Maybe even more.”

The comments come as major technology companies continue to invest heavily in AI data centres, computing infrastructure and advanced models.

A recent report by brokerage firm Dolat Capital said the AI investment cycle was entering a major macroeconomic test, with higher borrowing costs and rising bond yields potentially increasing the funding burden for large-scale infrastructure spending.

The brokerage also identified AI monetisation as a key uncertainty, questioning whether revenues generated by increasingly expensive AI systems would be sufficient to justify the pace of investment.

“The key risk is not demand for AI, but whether incremental investment continues to generate sufficient returns to sustain the current pace of spending,” the report said.

Dolat Capital said the next phase of AI investment would depend on hyperscaler guidance, the pace of monetisation and the direction of long-term interest rates. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts