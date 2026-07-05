Trump announces arrival at National Mall for American Independence revelry after weather delays address

Washington DC [US], July 5 (ANI): Following a weather snag which delayed the US President's July 4th address, Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) announced his arrival at DC's National Mall to join revellers in celebrating 250 years of American Independence.

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In a post on Truth Social, he said, "I'M HERE!!! DJT".

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Thousands of revellers re-assembled at the National Mall after massive storms prompted the closure of the area.

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Earlier in the day, Trump announced that the celebrations of 250th anniversary of American independence would go unabated despite rain.

Trump brushed off a rain forecast, saying he would attend "no matter what" and urged supporters to "have some fun" despite possible delays.

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The US Secret Service said that the screening area will reopen shortly.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social, "Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion. They also make events a little bit more exciting! We will wait it out, I don't care if it's 2:00 O'Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now. Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the "what" usually turns out to be a good thing. It's Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight."

Trump also dismissed concerns about the timing of his speech, which was scheduled for 11:00 PM. Citing a past UFC event, the President said a forecast of "100% chance of heavy rain" did not materialise.

He added, "They say 11:00 O'Clock for the speech. Who cares??? Remember two weeks ago when the big UFC Event was at 100% chance of heavy rain, all week long, and just minutes before the card started. Well, there wasn't a single drop, and the fights turned out to be among the greatest in history, an event for the ages."

Paying tribute to veterans attending the event, Trump said, "Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn't stop them. It's not going to stop us either! I'm not going to let some rain stop our 250th. I'm leaving the White House soon. God Bless America! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

On July 4, America is celebrating 250 years of independence. The White House on its official website noted that under President Trump, the United States is executing a full year of festivities, which began on Memorial Day, 2025, and will continue through the end of 2026.The White House is engaging all levels of government, the private sector, non-profit and educational institutions, and every citizen across the country to celebrate this historic milestone. (ANI)

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