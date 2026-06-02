Washington DC [US], June 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the appointment of William J Pulte (Bill Pulte), currently the Director of the US Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and Chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as the Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) after the former DNI Tulsi Gabbard submitted her resignation last month.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Pulte would take charge of the intelligence post following the exit of Gabbard from the position while continuing in his existing roles at the FHFA and as Chairman of the two major US housing finance institutions.

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Donald Trump said Pulte brings extensive experience in managing sensitive financial and national responsibilities.

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"I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago," Trump stated in his post.

He added that Pulte would continue to serve in his current roles during his tenure as Acting DNI.

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"During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac. Congratulations to Director Pulte!" the post added.

The appointment comes days after Tulsi Gabbard, who will be holding the DNI position till June 30, tendered her resignation to support her husband, Abraham Williams, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

In her resignation letter, Gabbard thanked Trump for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over the past year and a half and said she would ensure a smooth transition before leaving office.

"Thank you for your understanding during this deeply personal and difficult time for our family," she wrote.

During her tenure as DNI, Gabbard undertook efforts aimed at restructuring the intelligence community, including reducing the size of the agency and dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes within the intelligence apparatus.

Gabbard also oversaw the declassification of more than half a million pages of government records related to matters including the Trump-Russia investigation and the assassinations of former US President John F Kennedy and Senator Robert F Kennedy. (ANI)

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