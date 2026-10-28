Washington DC [US], October 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump approved allowing Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro to enter the United States following his defeat in Brazil's presidential election, a Trump adviser told CNN, while Brazilian news site, Bahia Notícias reported that Washington would grant visas to the senator and his family.

According to CNN, Trump administration officials were aware on Monday (local time) that Bolsonaro had approximately 24 hours to surrender his passport under a Brazilian Supreme Court order and made clear that he would be allowed to enter the United States.

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Two US officials told CNN that visas were being issued to Bolsonaro and his family. Brazilian news outlet Bahia Notícias, citing information confirmed by a White House official to Folha de S Paulo on Tuesday, also reported that the US government was aware of the senator's trip and would grant visas to the family.

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According to people close to the Bolsonaro family, the senator arrived in the United States at around 4:20 pm, accompanied by his wife, Fernanda, and their two daughters. His departure came two days after he lost the presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Brazilian news outlet Bahia Notícias, citing sources familiar with the operation, reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was involved in facilitating Bolsonaro's departure. CNN reported that it remained unclear whether Trump and Bolsonaro had spoken directly by phone before the senator left Brazil.

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The departure followed an order by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes directing Bolsonaro to surrender his passports within 24 hours. According to CNN, Bolsonaro had denied intending to flee the country in a video posted on Instagram on Monday (local time).

CNN reported that the senator is under investigation by Brazil's highest court over alleged corruption, money laundering and currency evasion. The investigations include allegations linked to online betting platforms and the financing of a biopic about his father, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Flávio Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing. CNN reported that no arrest warrant had been issued against him at the time of his departure.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Lula criticised Bolsonaro's reported departure while addressing supporters outside the Palácio da Alvorada on Tuesday (local time), during celebrations marking his 81st birthday.

According to Brazilian news outlet Bahia Notícias, Lula called the senator's departure a "shameful act" and said he should have surrendered his passport in compliance with the court's order.

"The citizen who leaves their country in secret does so because they owe something," Lula said, according to Brazilian media.

Drawing a comparison with his own legal proceedings during Operation Lava Jato, Lula said he had chosen to remain in Brazil and surrender to the Federal Police when he faced accusations.

"I decided to turn myself in to the Federal Police because I wanted to unmask my accusers and prove my innocence," Lula said, according to Bahia Notícias.

Brazilian news outlet CNN Brasil also reported that Lula criticised Bolsonaro's departure, saying the senator could have remained in the country to address the allegations against him.

The reported departure appeared to have surprised members of Bolsonaro's political camp. His campaign manager, Rogerio Marinho, told reporters that the opposition had expected the senator to assume a leadership role after the election.

"We're surprised because yesterday we talked about the need for Flávio -- given the roughly 60 million votes he received -- to take on this leadership role for the opposition," Marinho said, according to CNN.

The episode follows the departure of Bolsonaro's father, Jair Bolsonaro, for Orlando, Florida, after losing Brazil's 2022 presidential election. Jair Bolsonaro was subsequently sentenced to 27 years in prison over efforts to overturn the election results.

Brazilian media reported that Flávio Bolsonaro was expected to address the press on Wednesday (local time), although the location had not been disclosed. (ANI)

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