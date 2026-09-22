Trump arrives at UN headquarters for high stakes address, urges Putin to settle war

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York and will deliver the UN General Assembly.

Upon his arrival at the international body's premises, Trump voiced disapproval regarding reporting of his administration in sections of the media while also directing a message towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, "Settle the war!"

Advertisement

"So it's an honour to be here at the United Nations, and we're making a lot of progress. Our country is doing really, really well," he added.

Advertisement

Trump’s speech is expected to focus heavily on his claims of American strength, his record as a “peacemaker”, and the continuing war involving Iran.

The address arrives at a challenging juncture for Washington. The hostilities have disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and caused wider economic damage, while the US administration continues to defend its approach towards Tehran.

Advertisement

Trump is expected to use the UN platform to argue that his administration is succeeding both militarily and diplomatically. At the same time, his appearance is likely to draw attention to his long-running criticism of the United Nations and his approach to conflicts around the world.

The Iran war has not delivered all of the objectives previously outlined by the White House, while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused major disruption to global energy and shipping markets.

Trump is expected to defend the campaign and present the United States as having maintained the upper hand on the battlefield. At the same time, the President has repeatedly described himself as a peacemaker, meaning the address may highlight the contrast between his military actions and his diplomatic efforts.

Expanding on his diplomatic agenda, Trump is expected to highlight his efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and his push to expand the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

The President could use the UN platform to present these initiatives as evidence of his broader diplomatic agenda, with his Gaza diplomacy carrying particular weight given the wider Middle East crisis and the continuing regional consequences of the Iran conflict.

Trump’s relationship with the United Nations is another major element to watch, as the President has repeatedly criticised the organization.

His address could provide another opportunity to challenge the UN’s role and question its effectiveness.

Last year, Trump’s UN speech became notable for his claims that technical problems at the UN headquarters had deliberately disrupted his appearance, including an escalator stopping and problems with his teleprompter. Trump has continued to refer to the episode.

"They turned off the escalator," Trump said last week in the Oval Office.

"Fortunately, my first lady was very strong and I was able to grab her back or another part of her body. It was actually a little bit lower than the back," he said.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric had said the offending escalator "has been checked and rechecked", adding that new arrangements had been made to provide the US delegation with a separate teleprompter booth.

Transitioning to broader foreign policy assertions, Trump is also expected to encounter inquiries over a security agreement involving a US presence in Greenland slated for signing on Tuesday.

Because Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, Trump’s repeated statements about the territory have caused divisions within long-standing US-led alliances, making the accord another focal point surrounding his claims of strengthening American security and influence.

To manage these wide-ranging geopolitical priorities, Trump’s UN itinerary will extend far beyond his main General Assembly address.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been governing Venezuela under intense US pressure following the capture of her predecessor Nicolas Maduro by US forces in January, giving Trump an opportunity to discuss Ukraine, relations with European allies, Japan, and Venezuela alongside his core UN messaging.

Setting the broader stage for these events, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the high-level week with discussions on artificial intelligence and the multiple wars taking place around the world. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)