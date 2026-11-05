Trump asking advisers if Hegseth should stay after midterm losses: Report

Washington, DC [US], November 5 (ANI): Following a bruising round of midterm elections that resulted in major losses for the ruling party, United States President Donald Trump is reportedly evaluating whether to retain Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of War, with the ongoing Iran war serving as a central point in internal discussions, according to a CBS News report citing multiple individuals familiar with the situation.

According to the outlet, Trump has raised the matter during phone conversations and consultations with close advisers, though a final decision regarding a potential personnel change has not yet been reached. These deliberations coincide with growing scrutiny within Washington regarding the broader political impact of the US war in Iran.

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Beyond cabinet-level evaluations, White House aides indicate that top senior military officials may also encounter mounting pressure following the election outcome. Sources noted that Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, could face legislative and public oversight due to their advisory roles concerning the Iran war.

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Weighing heavily on the administration's internal calculations, Vice President JD Vance explicitly linked the conflict to the electoral setback. In a public statement shared on X, Vance wrote, "The reason we lost is the war."

Speculation surrounding a potential departure from the Pentagon has simultaneously prompted discussion regarding potential replacements. According to a separate report, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has emerged as a possible candidate for the position. Observers suggest DeSantis could potentially navigate Senate confirmation during the lame-duck period ahead of assuming the defence portfolio following the conclusion of his gubernatorial tenure on January 5.

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Despite the circulating administration rumours, Trump publicly rebuffed the notion of removing his Cabinet official when questioned by journalists.

Addressing reporters, Trump stated, "No, I think he's doing a very good job." When further questioned regarding whether Hegseth might instead transition to the federal legislature to fill a vacant Senate seat in Tennessee, Trump remarked, "I actually think he'd be very popular if he did that," while clarifying that he "haven't heard that at all."

The administration has similarly rejected suggestions that the Cabinet post is in jeopardy. In an official statement, White House Spokeswoman Anna Kelly asserted that the president "has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth". Kelly further defended the administration's military operations in Iran and Venezuela while commending Hegseth's efforts to dismantle diversity and equity initiatives introduced by the previous administration.

Even prior to the legislative setbacks, Hegseth was already facing calls for impeachment from opposition lawmakers. With Democrats projected to secure strong majorities across both chambers of Congress, legislative pressure and potential impeachment proceedings could intensify. (ANI)

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