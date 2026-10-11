Trump attacks Supreme Court tariff ruling

Washington DC [US], October 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the Supreme Court’s ruling against a category of his tariffs on Saturday, asserting that the judgment had deprived the federal administration of hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue and harmed the US economy.

Addressing journalists at Joint Base Andrews following his return from a political rally in Tennessee, Trump pointed to the court's verdict when questioned about the federal deficit, which a reporter noted had reached USD 2 trillion during the preceding fiscal year.

Advertisement

In his remarks, the president stated, “The Supreme Court hurt very badly because they wanted us to give back a certain form. You know, I have numerous forms of tariffs, but they wanted us to give back a certain form of tariff. And that was hundreds of billions of dollars.” He further remarked, “So the Supreme Court decision was very bad for our country. Very, very bad for our country.”

Advertisement

Trump refrained from specifying the precise amount of tariff revenue affected by the ruling or providing a detailed accounting of its effect on the federal deficit.

Earlier during his political engagements, he championed his trade strategy at a Republican campaign event in Clarksville, Tennessee, presenting import duties as a cornerstone of his administration's financial programme.

Advertisement

Trump claimed that import taxes were generating substantial public funds while prompting both domestic and international enterprises to build production plants within the United States. Speaking to supporters, he stated, “We're getting rich because of tariffs,” while asserting that the government was collecting trillions of dollars.

Furthermore, he maintained that his administration had secured USD 21 billion in investment pledges, an assertion that was left unverified in the reviewed material.

Tying the tariff agenda to an electoral pledge ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, Trump promised to distribute USD 5,000 to every adult US citizen if Republicans captured majorities in both chambers of Congress.

He stated, “I am going to give all adult citizens in the United States of America $5,000 everywhere”, explaining that the proposed payouts would be funded through import duties and estimating the total expense at roughly USD 1 trillion.

Highlighting regional developments, Trump pointed to commitments by Korea Zinc and General Motors in Tennessee as illustrations of industrial growth fostered by his trade framework.

He noted that Korea Zinc had committed more than USD 6 billion towards facilities across Montgomery and Smith counties, whereas General Motors had announced a USD 275 million investment in its Spring Hill production site.

The Supreme Court ruling has emerged as a prominent talking point in Trump's defence of his economic record, especially as Republicans emphasise trade policy, manufacturing investments and living expenses during the lead-up to the midterm elections. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)