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Home / United States / Trump backs away from threat to charge tolls in Strait of Hormuz     

Trump backs away from threat to charge tolls in Strait of Hormuz     

The president says the investments ‘will be massive’ though it's unclear if these will be new commitments relative to what Trump announced after a visit last year to the Middle East

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Updated At : 09:04 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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U.S. President Donald Trump calls out to the reporters as he greets Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 14, 2026. REUTERS
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President Donald Trump took a day to reverse his plans to charge a 20% toll on cargo going through the Strait of Hormuz, saying that Middle Eastern countries will instead make investment and trade deals with the US.

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"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump said on social media.

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The president said the investments "will be MASSIVE," though it's unclear if these would be new commitments relative to what Trump announced after a visit last year to the Middle East.

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