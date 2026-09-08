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Home / United States / Trump backs new H-1B fee in Labour Day push to prioritise US workers

Trump backs new H-1B fee in Labour Day push to prioritise US workers

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ANI
Updated At : 08:32 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], September 8 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump utilised his Labour Day proclamation to champion a proposed levy concerning H-1B visa applications, asserting that the measure would incentivise domestic firms to prioritise local employment before seeking personnel abroad.

“To ensure we are hiring and training American workers, we are proposing a new fee on H-1B visa petitions that will encourage companies to invest in qualified Americans before looking overseas for labour,” Trump stated in the Monday proclamation issued in local time.

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By incorporating this stance, the presidential address directly integrated the highly scrutinised H-1B framework into a broader address centred on industrial production, commercial tariffs, and domestic employment security.

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The mechanism is frequently utilised by technology enterprises and various employers to recruit skilled international specialists, with Indian citizens traditionally representing the largest segment of recipients, making policy adjustments a subject of significant interest in India and amongst the expatriate professional population in the United States.

Clarifying the implementation status, the referenced financial requirement does not constitute a newly enacted tariff introduced on Monday.

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The Department of Homeland Security previously advanced a rule proposing a USD 103,265 charge for cap-subject H-1B applications, encompassing those qualifying for advanced-degree exemptions, which would be collected upon filing alongside standard immigration costs to support administrative expenses.

Framing the initiative within a wider fiscal agenda favouring local personnel, Trump remarked on manufacturing shifts.

“After decades of disastrous trade policies that surrendered our industrial strength to foreign nations, companies are now returning home, investing trillions of dollars into the United States economy, and adding over 900,000 American jobs,” Trump stated.

Attributing industrial resilience to protective duties, the administration noted consecutive months of manufacturing growth.

“Our Nation is entering a bold new era of American manufacturing, technological innovation, and economic prosperity -- powered by the might of the American worker,” Trump said.

The official text designated September 7 as Labour Day to recognise employee contributions.

This follows a previous attempt by the administration to institute a USD 100,000 fee for incoming H-1B entrants, which was invalidated by a Massachusetts federal judge in June due to executive overreach, followed by an appeals court denial in July regarding a requested stay.

Unlike previous immediate measures, the USD 103,265 adjustment is proceeding through standard federal regulatory channels as a proposal rather than an active charge. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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