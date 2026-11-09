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Home / United States / Trump blames "hatred" between Zelenskyy and Putin for Ukraine war

Trump blames "hatred" between Zelenskyy and Putin for Ukraine war

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ANI
Updated At : 11:02 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], November 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has expressed strong optimism that a resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is near, pointing to the deep-seated animosity between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin as the primary stumbling block hindering peace efforts.

During a comprehensive broadcast interview with CBS News, the American leader was questioned about what factors he considered to be the most formidable barrier to ending the conflict.

“It was the hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin. If I had been president, that war would’ve never started. Zero chance. But it did start. So I inherited that war. I believe we’re very close to making a deal,” Trump said.

The US President maintained that his active intervention could bring the prolonged crisis to a close in the near future, indicating that Kyiv might ultimately need to accommodate territorial adjustments as a core component of any final settlement.

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“I think we’re gonna have it done, and I think it’s gonna happen and they’re gonna end up with a little bit different shape Ukraine,” he said.

Later in the conversation, President Trump addressed questions concerning potential regional escalations involving Tehran now that the American midterm electoral cycle has concluded, dismissing suggestions of further military friction.

“I’m not looking to. I don’t think there’s any reason to. I don’t think there’s any reason to,” he responded.

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Adding to his assessment of the Middle Eastern theatre, President Trump asserted that Iran’s nuclear material remained securely sealed beneath thousands of tonnes of rock, while emphasising that Washington had successfully fulfilled its primary military objectives.

These diplomatic developments precede high-stakes trilateral discussions scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11. The upcoming meetings are set to centre heavily on resolving the war, establishing reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, and implementing practical measures to de-escalate regional hostilities.

European partner nations are also slated to join the diplomatic engagement, with American special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner designated to head the Washington delegation.

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Nevertheless, formidable hurdles continue to shadow the ongoing negotiations, as Moscow and Kyiv remain deeply divided over contested boundaries and future security frameworks for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced public concerns, warning that an expanded European security framework could introduce severe complexities and potential vulnerabilities unless Kyiv's vital security requirements are adequately met. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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