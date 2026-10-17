Washington DC [US], October 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he wanted the Russia-Ukraine war to end, claiming that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted an end to the conflict, even as the Ukrainian leader accused Moscow of showing no genuine willingness to negotiate.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a rally in Georgia, Trump was asked whether he had forgotten that Putin started the war.

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"Well, you know, I know the details, okay? And at some point, I'll release the details. But I don't care anything except for one. I want that war ended. 25,000 soldiers on average a month are being killed. Last month, it was 32,000 soldiers. And I think the two leaders, I deal with both of them. I think they want that war ended, too, and I think it's going to end. That's all I care about. I want that war to end," Trump said.

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However, Zelenskyy said Russia had shown no signs of readiness to end the conflict, accusing Putin of using rhetoric that did not reflect a genuine desire for peace.

Following a conversation with media representatives in Brussels, Zelenskyy said in a post on X,"Putin doesn’t want negotiations right now – in any format. He’s playing word games, saying that “they’re responding.” It looks like a travesty of any genuine desire to end the war."

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Putin doesn’t want negotiations right now – in any format. He’s playing word games, saying that “they’re responding.” It looks like a travesty of any genuine desire to end the war. We can’t accept diesel deals, because gas deals will come next. I’m absolutely sure of that. After gas, sanctions will be lifted on other things. It will eventually extend to the banking system, specific individuals, and the chemical industry. And there are risks around the frozen assets. If I don’t defend that through diplomacy – who will do it for us? From a conversation with media representatives in Brussels. (1/3) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 16, 2026

The Ukrainian President also warned against easing sanctions on Russia, saying concessions over energy deals could lead to broader sanctions relief.

"We can’t accept diesel deals, because gas deals will come next. I’m absolutely sure of that. After gas, sanctions will be lifted on other things. It will eventually extend to the banking system, specific individuals, and the chemical industry. And there are risks around the frozen assets. If I don’t defend that through diplomacy – who will do it for us?" he said.

Zelenskyy further accused Putin of seeking to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, questioning whether Russia's ambitions would be limited to eastern Ukraine.

"Putin wants to destroy us. He doesn't respect us, our sovereignty and territorial integrity. He really thinks that we are not a country, not a nation. Do you really believe that just the eastern part of our country will be enough for him? Then why did he go for Kyiv when the full-scale invasion began? Is that Donbas? No, it’s the capital. Without the capital, there is no state," he said.

Putin wants to destroy us. He doesn't respect us, our sovereignty and territorial integrity. He really thinks that we are not a country, not a nation. Do you really believe that just the eastern part of our country will be enough for him? Then why did he go for Kyiv when the full-scale invasion began? Is that Donbas? No, it’s the capital. Without the capital, there is no state. And what will happen afterwards? On what borders will he stay? If now he's testing all these drones against European, even NATO countries? They are not loud for now. They don't want to escalate because they have one Russian drone, two drones, ten. But you will be very loud when there will be ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and thousands of drones. We had one thousand drones yesterday. But the American side said that it's difficult to speak with Zelenskyy. It's less difficult to manage with Putin. Of course. From a conversation with media representatives in Brussels. (3/3) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 16, 2026

He also warned that Russian drone activity posed a wider security risk to Europe, including NATO members, and cautioned against underestimating the threat.

"And what will happen afterwards? On what borders will he stay? If now he's testing all these drones against European, even NATO countries? They are not loud for now. They don't want to escalate because they have one Russian drone, two drones, ten. But you will be very loud when there will be ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and thousands of drones. We had one thousand drones yesterday," Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, Putin praised Russian military strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities and logistics centres, according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency.

During a visit to an auxiliary command post of the Joint Force on October 16, Putin claimed Russian forces were advancing along the frontline and had captured more than 1,300 square kilometres of territory in Donbas and Novorossiya in September.

"The Chief of the General Staff has already noted in his report that the military units have achieved a rapid pace of advance. As has already been mentioned here, in September alone, more than 1,300 square kilometers of territory in Donbass and Novorossiya have been liberated," Putin said.

Putin also called for stronger air defence to protect civilian and military facilities, acknowledging that there was room to improve the effectiveness of Russian air defence crews.

"Overall, air defense combat crews are operating professionally. But, of course, there is room for improvement in this regard. We need to enhance the effectiveness of our defense of civilian, first and foremost civilian, and, of course, military facilities," he said.

He ruled out discussing the establishment of a security zone along Russia's border territories during potential peace negotiations with Ukraine.

"Our task is to ensure absolute security of Russia’s border territories in the future and we are not going to make this a subject of any potential peace talks with Ukraine," Putin said.

The statements come amid continued hostilities and disagreements over negotiations, sanctions and the conditions for ending the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy met European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to seek further European assistance for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, air defence and financial resilience.

On October 15, Zelenskyy declared an end to Ukraine's pause on strikes against Russian energy infrastructure, accusing Moscow of violating the US-announced energy ceasefire. Trump had announced the immediate energy ceasefire on October 11, calling on both sides to stop targeting energy infrastructure.

The arrangement came under strain after Zelenskyy accused Russia of continuing attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, which he said had damaged critical infrastructure and disrupted electricity supplies. (ANI)

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