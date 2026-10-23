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Home / United States / Trump calls for resignation of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, says her real name is 'Ilhan Niur Said Elmi'

Trump calls for resignation of US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, says her real name is 'Ilhan Niur Said Elmi'

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ANI
Updated At : 10:07 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], October 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday called for the resignation of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who represents Minnesota's 5th District in the US House of representatives. Trump endorsed a report from Fox News which had cited sources to say that Ilhan Omar was not the representative's real name.

"It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married and had children with. When asked whether or not she married her brother, she said, “Not to my knowledge.” In other words, she somehow didn’t know? Therefore, because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must IMMEDIATELY resign from Congress. Please inform the Speaker of the House of Representatives, James Michael Johnson, that the Dumocrat Party has just conceded her seat. Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, her real name, has openly admitted to FRAUD, and she will not be legally allowed to be a Member of this August Body from this point forth,: Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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A Fox News Digital report had earlier cited sources to say that the "real name" of the Minnesota Congresswoman was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

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The Somali-born congresswoman's office responded toFox News Digital disputing the report, "This is completely false. Ilhan Omar is her real name."

Fox News further reported that U.S. District Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro had filed a motion seeking to prevent the federal search warrant for the congresswoman’s home from being unsealed, In the motion the Congresswoman was referred to as Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.

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On October 13, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) searched the US Congresswoman's Washington, DC, home, with the Justice Department confirming that the action was part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. The search centred on Omar's immigration paperwork. Sources cited by the broadcaster said the documents under scrutiny included paperwork completed by her late father when she was a child.

The raid was criticised by the Congresswoman who alleged that the government was trying to initimidate political enemies.

“This raid by Trump’s DHS is an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies. For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back. Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid. The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies,” Ilhan Omar's office had stated.

As the US Mid-term polls near the battle-lines are clearly drawn with pressure mounting on the Congresswoman. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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