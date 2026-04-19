icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / United States / In robust show of support, Trump calls Israel 'great ally' that 'knows how to win'

In robust show of support, Trump calls Israel 'great ally' that 'knows how to win'

In a recent statement shared via Truth Social, the Republican leader asserts that the Middle Eastern nation has 'proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America'

article_Author
ANI
Washington, Updated At : 08:59 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a significant show of diplomatic support, US President Donald Trump has issued a robust endorsement of Israel, characterising the nation as a premier strategic partner during periods of heightened regional instability.

Advertisement

In a recent statement shared via Truth Social, the Republican leader asserted that the Middle Eastern nation has "proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America."

Advertisement

Elaborating on the specific attributes of the partnership, he lauded the country as being "courageous, bold, loyal, and smart".

Advertisement

The President further suggested that Israel's military and strategic resolve sets it apart from other global actors. He maintained that the nation, "unlike others that have shown their true colours in a moment of conflict and stress," demonstrates a formidable combat spirit and "knows how to WIN".

These declarations arrive against a backdrop of intensifying friction involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The regional landscape remains fraught with complexities, particularly concerning negotiations over ceasefire protocols and the security of maritime operations within the "Strait of Hormuz".

Advertisement

While the communication stopped short of identifying specific nations, it appeared to establish a clear distinction between Israeli steadfastness and the perceived wavering of other international partners. Trump specifically alluded to certain allies who, in his assessment, have "shown their true colours" during the recent period of geopolitical pressure.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts