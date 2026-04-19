In robust show of support, Trump calls Israel 'great ally' that 'knows how to win'

In a significant show of diplomatic support, US President Donald Trump has issued a robust endorsement of Israel, characterising the nation as a premier strategic partner during periods of heightened regional instability.

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In a recent statement shared via Truth Social, the Republican leader asserted that the Middle Eastern nation has "proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America."

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Elaborating on the specific attributes of the partnership, he lauded the country as being "courageous, bold, loyal, and smart".

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The President further suggested that Israel's military and strategic resolve sets it apart from other global actors. He maintained that the nation, "unlike others that have shown their true colours in a moment of conflict and stress," demonstrates a formidable combat spirit and "knows how to WIN".

These declarations arrive against a backdrop of intensifying friction involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The regional landscape remains fraught with complexities, particularly concerning negotiations over ceasefire protocols and the security of maritime operations within the "Strait of Hormuz".

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While the communication stopped short of identifying specific nations, it appeared to establish a clear distinction between Israeli steadfastness and the perceived wavering of other international partners. Trump specifically alluded to certain allies who, in his assessment, have "shown their true colours" during the recent period of geopolitical pressure.