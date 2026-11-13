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Home / United States / Trump calls Jensen Huang Chinese-spy, affair scandal "horrible thing", says it is "so sad to see happen"

Trump calls Jensen Huang Chinese-spy, affair scandal "horrible thing", says it is "so sad to see happen"

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ANI
Updated At : 04:22 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], November 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) reacted to the controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, describing the developments as a "horrible thing" and saying it was "so sad to see happen", hours after the chipmaking giant announced that its co-founder had stepped down from the position.

During an interview with Salem News Channel, Trump brought up Huang while discussing Chinese espionage and the growing significance of artificial intelligence, expressing regret over the controversy involving the prominent technology executive.

"Well, we gave it to Jensen, frankly, that was a little before — but what a horrible thing that is, that's so sad to see that happen," Trump said, referring to Huang and the recognition he had previously received.

Trump's remarks came amid mounting scrutiny surrounding Huang following reports of alleged extramarital relationships with two women, including Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence services, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

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The controversy has also drawn attention to Nvidia's corporate leadership and succession plans. The company's board announced on Thursday that Huang had stepped down after 33 years at the company he co-founded in 1993.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will assume the role of interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, according to the company.

Trump had also weighed in on the leadership question in a post on Truth Social, praising Huang's contribution to Nvidia while suggesting that Apple Executive Chairman and former CEO Tim Cook should succeed him.

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"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!" Trump wrote.

Huang's reported relationship with Alice Huang had earlier drawn particular attention because of the alleged links to Chinese intelligence. The Wall Street Journal reported that she was the woman referred to in a letter Huang sent to Nvidia employees, in which he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised for violating her trust.

Separately, The New York Times reported that Huang had a relationship with Powell, who reports to him, citing five people who had worked at Nvidia. The allegations have also raised questions about the company's workplace policies, which call on employees to avoid personal relationships that could create conflicts of interest.

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During the Salem News Channel interview, Trump also spoke about artificial intelligence, referring to it as "super intelligence" and emphasising its growing importance.

"The level of importance to SI, the super intelligence, is really beyond, actually beyond belief," Trump said.

He also repeated his claim that his understanding of artificial intelligence was influenced by his uncle, who taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Later in the interview, Trump addressed allegations of Chinese espionage and argued that intelligence gathering between the United States and China was not a one-sided activity.

"You know, it's not just a one-sided deal. Somebody said, 'Oh, they're tapping our phones.' I said, 'That's right, we're tapping their phones too,'" Trump said.

"So, you know, I just don't want them to think we're a bunch of babies that don't know what's going on," he added.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation into a major supplier of artificial intelligence chips, making him one of the most prominent figures in the global technology industry.

His departure following the controversy has brought renewed attention to Nvidia's leadership transition and the future direction of the company. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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