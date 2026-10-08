Trump calls move to help Saudi Arabia under Mecca Alliance "good"

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said Türkiye and Pakistan "want to help Saudi Arabia" with the deployment of their military forces under the Mecca Alliance. He added that the move was "good".

When asked about Türkiye and Pakistan agreeing to send military forces to Saudi Arabia as part of the Mecca Alliance following an attack on the Kingdom, Trump said, "I think they want to help Saudi Arabia, and I think that's good."

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Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have agreed to activate collective defence measures under the Mecca Defence Alliance and move towards the swift deployment of forces and military capabilities to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen targeting the Kingdom.

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The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Political and Defence Strategic Committee of the Mecca Defence Alliance held in Riyadh, where the three countries discussed security developments and threats facing the Kingdom.

"The Emergency Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee under the Makkah Alliance for Defense reaffirmed the solidarity and unity of our countries in confronting the heinous attacks against the Kingdom and the holy sites. The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the Alliance in response to the attacks and all those responsible for them," Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud said in a post on X.

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According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the committee decided on the "immediate transition to the practical implementation of collective defense commitments" and agreed to take the necessary measures to provide the forces and military capabilities previously agreed upon and "to swiftly deploy them in the Kingdom".

The deployment will take place "in accordance with the approved arrangements and the national legislation of the member states", with the objective of enhancing military readiness, integration and the collective capacity of the three countries to confront threats.

The meeting also marked an institutional step for the alliance, with the committee appointing retired Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Numan Mahmud as its first Secretary-General for a three-year term.

The three countries strongly condemned an alleged attempt by the rebel group to target the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, along with ongoing attacks targeting cities, civilian facilities and economic installations in Saudi Arabia.

The statement reaffirmed the three countries' "categorical rejection of any aggression or threat to the security of the Kingdom and the safety of its territories."

The committee also reviewed the outcomes of political and military consultations held ahead of the emergency meeting and endorsed the recommendations presented to it, stating that the Mecca Defence Alliance represents a commitment to collective defence and a unified position in confronting threats.

"The member states affirmed that the security of each member state is an indivisible part of the collective security of the three states," the statement said.

It added that translating the Mecca Agreement on Collective Defence into practical measures would "enhance the effectiveness of deterrence".

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, issued a security alert on Wednesday (local time), citing the ongoing Yemen conflict and public threats by the Houthis against airports and airspace across Saudi Arabia.

"Due to the ongoing security situation in Saudi Arabia and Houthi public threats against airports and airspace across Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Mission reminds all U.S. citizens to exercise heightened vigilance," the embassy said.

The US Mission said the Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks against civilian airports, and warned that the military conflict has the potential to escalate.

"U.S. citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions," it said, advising citizens to check flight departure status directly with their airline and the airport.

The US government also said its employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and require special authorisation to travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir and Najran, as well as the cities of Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.

The embassy advised US citizens not to travel near the Yemen border and to follow national alerts issued by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence.

Three civilians have been killed and 36 injured in two days of Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha and King Khalid International Airports, according to the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it destroyed the ballistic missile launch platform used in an attack on Riyadh earlier in the day.

التحالف: دمرنا منصة إطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية المستخدمة في اعتداء الرياض. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 7, 2026

"The destruction operation took place in Yemen's capital of Sanaa during preparations for an imminent attack against the Kingdom," coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in another post on X.

التحالف: عملية التدمير تمت في صنعاء أثناء التحضير لهجوم وشيك تجاه المملكة. https://t.co/NIqGlXsZ4p — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 7, 2026

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted 11 groups of Yemeni government forces with ballistic missiles across Yemen in the past 24 hours, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Saree, the internationally recognised government's forces were targeted along key routes near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, including Ras al-Ara, al-Mudarabah and al-Saqiya, by 11 ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis.

He claimed the attacks resulted in dozens of casualties, including military commanders, and destroyed several vehicles.

Saree separately said the Houthis targeted the Saudi Arabia-backed Giants Brigades with a ballistic missile, killing and injuring more than 30 people, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Syria's Ministry of Information denied rumours on X suggesting that Damascus could become involved in the Yemen conflict.

"Syria's policy in the region is focused on stability, peace and cooperation, not opening new fronts," the ministry said.

It said any involvement from Syria would come only through official channels and existing bilateral frameworks.

"Syria's position is clear: we stand firmly with Saudi Arabia against threats to its security and stability. At the same time, Syria's policy in the region is focused on stability, peace and cooperation, not opening new fronts," the ministry said.

It added that Syria's priority was rebuilding the country, strengthening its institutions, working with partners on reconstruction and improving the lives of Syrians.

"Any military cooperation with partner countries would take place only through official channels and existing bilateral frameworks," it said. (ANI)

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