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Home / United States / Trump calls NBA star LeBron James a 'total disgrace' over US national anthem incident

Trump calls NBA star LeBron James a 'total disgrace' over US national anthem incident

James appeared to continue his warmups during the national anthem before Philadelphia’s season opener; coach Nick Nurse calls the controversy ‘outside noise’

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Philadelphia, Updated At : 02:20 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Imagn Images/Reuters
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US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused LeBron James of disrespecting the United States after the NBA star appeared to continue his warmups while the national anthem was performed before Philadelphia's season opener on Tuesday.

"I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE," Trump said of James in a social media post sharing the video.

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"LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!"

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James appeared to practise a golf swing and jump shot as "The Star-Spangled Banner" was performed on Tuesday at New York's Madison Square Garden. James, starting his first season with Philadelphia, was lined up alongside teammates who mostly stood still during the anthem.

Trump and James have been critical of each other for years, occasionally trading public swipes.

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James had not made a public comment or a social media post as of Thursday afternoon about Trump's gripe.

The 41-year-old James, in his record 24th NBA season, was set to make his home debut for the Sixers on Thursday night against Cleveland.

Coach Nick Nurse had talked at length since training camp opened about the Sixers' need to tune out outside distractions. Hours before their home opener, the Sixers had to deal with one from the president.

"I think that goes right in with other outside noise we have already had," Nurse said before the game.

"I keep saying the same thing. All I really care about is getting to the practice floor, getting them in the film room, getting them to the game floor. The focus that they have had and the intent and all the stuff like that has been outstanding."

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