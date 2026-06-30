Trump calls PM Modi "a friend", remains deeply committed to India ties: US Envoy Sergio Gor

Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump views Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "a friend" and stays profoundly dedicated to enhancing cooperation with New Delhi, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has stated, detailing the personal equation between the two leaders as a vital driver in progressing bilateral ties.

Advertisement

Delivering an address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Gor remarked that President Trump continues to hold India in high esteem and regularly mentions his experiences in the country.

Advertisement

"The United States wants to work hand in hand with India. We care about this relationship. We have a president who deeply cares about this relationship," Gor observed.

Advertisement

"I was just with him before the weekend started here in DC and I could spend about two hours with the president, and he was captivated by what I have seen in India. He has very fond memories of India. His visit last time, it was one of his most remarkable visits that he continues to talk about. He holds India in a very fond place."

The American diplomat expressed optimism that President Trump would travel back to India during his second term.

Advertisement

"I look forward to, at some point... having the president visit us back in India," he noted.

Underscoring the strong mutual chemistry shared by the two leaders, Gor recollected an interaction from a recent Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event held in Miami.

"I was a couple months ago... with the president at UFC in Miami and we're sitting backstage and he said to me, 'Let's call the Prime Minister.'"

"I said, 'Sir, it's 6:00 AM in the morning there.'"

"He said, 'He'll be up. He's like me.'"

Though the phone conversation was subsequently moved to the next day, Gor stated that the occurrence demonstrated the true dynamic of the relationship between Trump and PM Modi.

"The message there, the louder message of that story is when you're friends with somebody, not everything has to be scheduled."

"And the president truly considers the Prime Minister a friend."

Gor mentioned that the connection between the two leaders extends back to Trump's first term in office and continues to yield advantages for the wider strategic partnership.

"His years with the Prime Minister go back to his first term. There's warm memories of India. And so that's an incredible benefit," the US Ambassador shared.

The envoy highlighted that both administrations remain concentrated on delivering practical developments across trade, investment, defence and technology.

"We are results driven," he pointed out, adding, "The United States wants to work hand in hand with India."

He further underscored that the next two years would be pivotal in anchoring the bilateral relationship for the next several decades.

"These next two years will set the relationship on a path for several decades ahead. So for everyone here who participates in this, think of this as a long-term project. This is not a one-year or two-year project, but what we sow now will continue to sustain us decades ahead," Gor explained.

Trump and PM Modi have built a deep functional dynamic since Trump's first presidency, highlighted by major public rallies including "Howdy Modi" in Houston in 2019 and "Namaste Trump" in Ahmedabad in 2020. This exceptional personal rapport has been frequently highlighted by representatives from both democracies as a catalyst pushing shared goals in defence, trade, technology and overall security architecture across the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)