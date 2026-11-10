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Home / United States / Trump calls Thomas Massie "total loser" for seeking Hegseth’s impeachment, calls on Congress to stand up for Secretary of War

Trump calls Thomas Massie "total loser" for seeking Hegseth’s impeachment, calls on Congress to stand up for Secretary of War

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ANI
Updated At : 08:07 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], November 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) launched a sharp attack on Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, calling him a "total loser" for seeking the impeachment of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump defended Hegseth, arguing that his record on military recruitment and the administration's recent military campaigns warranted praise rather than impeachment.

"Defeated Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a total loser, is trying to Impeach perhaps the most popular and successful military official in the Country, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth," Trump said.

Highlighting what he described as the administration's military achievements, Trump added, "With recruitment at an ALL-TIME HIGH, from an all-time low under Sleepy Joe Biden, and TWO VICTORIES, Venezuela and Iran, Pete Hegseth should be praised, not Impeached. Congress, stand up for Pete!!!"

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Trump had earlier defended Hegseth while speaking to reporters on Monday, questioning why the Secretary of War should face impeachment over his role in the military campaign against Iran.

"Pete Hegseth won two wars. 'Oh, let's impeach him!' What about impeaching the people that ran the Vietnam War? What about impeaching that went—that ran Iraq, and Afghanistan, and all of these other wars where thousands of lives have been lost," Trump said.

Comparing the casualties in the ongoing conflict with previous American military engagements, he added, "We lost 18 people. 18. They lost 65,000 in Vietnam. We're in there for seven months, they're in there for 21 years."

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The President also accused Massie of repeatedly opposing Republican legislative initiatives and obstructing the party's agenda.

"He's a loser. He shouldn't be taking up the time of Congress or the Senate," Trump said, adding, "We could come up with the best bill we could come up with, and he would always vote against. There's something wrong with him."

The confrontation follows Massie's introduction of articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday, accusing the Secretary of War of abusing executive power and executing "unlawful orders to initiate war" with Iran.

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Under House rules, lawmakers are required to take up a procedural vote on Massie's resolution by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hegseth is scheduled to address reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday morning, marking his first press conference since May 5, Fox News reported.

The impeachment push has also received support from House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, amid criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the Iran conflict. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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