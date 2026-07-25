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Home / United States / Trump claims 50% profit share as Canada uninvites US from Gordie Howe Bridge opening over new tariffs

Trump claims 50% profit share as Canada uninvites US from Gordie Howe Bridge opening over new tariffs

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ANI
Updated At : 06:37 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], July 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday downplayed the cancellation of a joint US-Canada opening ceremony for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, claiming that Washington had renegotiated the project's financial terms to secure a 50 per cent share of net profits.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump reacted to Canadian officials calling off the bipartisan event connecting Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario.

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"Canada disinvited the United States of America to the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which is fine, considering they are paying substantial TARIFFS to the United States," Trump wrote, adding that the original terms set by a previous administration were "terribly negotiated" and no longer stand. He declared that under revised terms, "the United States of America now gets 50% of the Profit."

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The cancelled ceremony followed a spike in trade tensions between the two neighbours after the United States on Monday announced a fresh wave of additional 50 per cent tariffs on certain Canadian goods, in what it called was a response to the "discriminatory treatment" of American products- in the sectors of motor vehicles, dairy and alcoholic beverages and are set to take place 30 days after the signing of the proclamations by Trump.

Responding to the tariffs, the office of Canada's infrastructure minister Gregor Robertson said in a statement, carried by The New York Times, "In light of trade action threatened by the United States earlier this week, it would be inappropriate to proceed with a celebratory event between the two countries."

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"The Gordie Howe International Bridge remains a vital infrastructure project that reflects years of hard work and will be a major economic driver," he added.

Addressing Trump's claim that the 2012 agreement between Canada and Michigan governing the bridge "no longer stands," Robertson told the reporters after the ceremony that this is not the case, The New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, local leaders in Canada also expressed disappointment over the strained diplomatic atmosphere surrounding the milestone project.

"It's regretful that this is what it's come to," said Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor in remarks reported by The New York Times. "It just speaks to where we're at with our relationship with the United States."

He added, "It is a bit underwhelming, but that's OK. We are where we are."

Canadian officials held an inauguration event on the Windsor side to mark the completion of the multi-billion-dollar cable-stayed infrastructure project on Friday.

According to the bridge's official website, the representatives from the Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, Bridging North America, and members of the Howe Family participated in the historic opening.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is one of the most significant infrastructure projects in North America, built through partnership, ambition, and a shared belief that investing in modern infrastructure builds a stronger future.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will officially open to traffic on Monday, July 27, 2026, welcoming travellers as early as 12:00 p.m. The bridge and connecting facilities transform how people and goods move across North America by creating a direct, highway-to-highway connection between Ontario's Highway 401 and Michigan's Interstate-75, along a corridor were there is $300 billion a year in trade between Michigan and Ontario. Designed with six bridge lanes, 16 toll lanes and 60 Canada and U.S. inspection lanes, the new crossing and its modern ports of entry enhance efficiency, reliability and security for commercial and passenger traffic. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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