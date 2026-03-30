Trump claims "regime change" in Iran has already occurred amid war in West Asia

Washington DC [US], March 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) asserted that there has been a regime change in Iran, citing the decimation of its newly appointed leadership, referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, the current Supreme Leader of Iran and son of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and shifts within the Islamic Republic's power structure amid the ongoing war in the region.

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Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the US President reflected on Washington's evolving narrative on the conflict and Tehran's future, stating that while a formal agreement remains possible but not guaranteed, there has already been regime change.

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He noted that subsequent Iranian leadership groups are "mostly dead" or composed of different figures than those previously in power, and he described the current situation as a form of regime change.

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"I think we'll make a deal with them. Pretty sure. But it's possible we won't. But we've had regime change if you look already because the one regime was decimated, destroyed. They're all dead. The next regime is mostly dead," Trump said.

"And the third regime, we're dealing with different people than anybody's dealt with before. It's a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change. And frankly, they've been very reasonable. So I think we've had regime change," he added.

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Trump's remarks come against the backdrop of intense US-Israeli military operations against Iran, which have targeted senior Iranian officials and strategic infrastructure.

The joint strikes that began on February 28 killed long-time Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, later appointed as Iran's new supreme leader by the country's Assembly of Experts.

Top Iranian officials, including key commanders and intelligence figures, have also been killed in the ongoing conflict, underscoring the scale of the leadership losses in Tehran.

Trump also underscored that the remaining Iranian leadership, described as "a whole different group of people", has been "very reasonable", and he reiterated hopes for a settlement even as hostilities continue.

"You can't do much better than that. The regime that was really bad, really evil was the first one that was done. The second was appointed and they're gone. They're all dead, other than one who may have a little life. And then they're really in the third group and the third group of people that seem to be much more reasonable. It truly is regime change and regime change isn't imperative but I think we have it automatically," the US President added. (ANI)

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