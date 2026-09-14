Trump claims Russia and Ukraine agreed to stop targeting energy sites; Zelenskyy sets conditions

Washington, DC [US], September 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) claimed that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to stop targeting each other's energy infrastructure, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made clear that any pause in attacks depends entirely on international partners enforcing full Russian compliance.

Posting on Truth Social, President Trump declared that a reciprocal halt on strikes had been reached between the warring nations of Russia and Ukraine.

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He further linked the soaring diesel prices "mostly" to the conflict in Ukraine rather than the West Asia crisis.

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"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise! The World’s Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran," Trump wrote.

The renewed claims follow Trump's request o Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday to halt strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and diesel infrastructure, warning that the ongoing attacks were exacerbating a worldwide supply crunch.

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On the other hand, President Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv had asked its international allies to secure a binding commitment from Moscow to protect vital civilian supply chains, highlighting that Russian forces continue to strike Ukrainian energy, logistics, food, and medical facilities daily.

"Ukraine has proposed that its partners secure an agreement with Russia that would stop the destruction of critical infrastructure. Food, energy, and other basics that sustain life must be protected, and Russian strikes are directed primarily against them. Every day, Ukrainian energy facilities, port infrastructure, logistics, and even warehouses storing food and pharmaceuticals are targeted. Ukraine is not convinced that Russia is willing to abide by any agreement," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

However, Zelenskyy explicitly outlined Ukraine's condition for stopping its own operations against Russian sites, stressing that Kyiv will only pause strikes if allies can guarantee that Moscow genuinely refrains from attacking Ukrainian facilities over the long term.

"If our partners are ready to ensure that Russia genuinely refrains from striking our electricity system, other energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and food supply routes, then, of course, we are ready to ensure a corresponding halt to our strikes. So that it is reliable, long-term, has a real impact on people’s lives, and does not fall apart after the Russians hold their “elections” and get an easing of pressure on gasoline and diesel precisely for that period," Zelenskyy emphasised.

"The war must be brought to an end. And a de-escalatory step regarding critical infrastructure could be the first step toward peace. We expect specifics from our partners," he added.

Ukraine has proposed that its partners secure an agreement with Russia that would stop the destruction of critical infrastructure. Food, energy, and other basics that sustain life must be protected, and Russian strikes are directed primarily against them. Every day, Ukrainian… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 14, 2026

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy stated that testing is currently underway for a new generation of drone interceptors designed to counter Russia’s jet-powered "Shahed" strike drones, adding that the necessary financial resources for the project have been fully secured.

Sharing updates on X regarding national defence efforts and front-line combat, President Zelenskyy detailed high-level strategy discussions focused on accelerating defensive technology while acknowledging Ukrainian troops active in the eastern theatre.

"Reports on countering Russian “shaheds” and our work with manufacturers on a new generation of drone interceptors – to defend against jet-powered “shaheds.” There are solutions, and testing is underway. We are accelerating all processes. Ukraine needs a working defence solution in sufficient numbers and with the required effectiveness," Zelenskyy stated.

"Together with Minister of Defence Yevhenii Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, we discussed steps that could deliver results faster. The financial foundation for this work has been secured," he noted.

Turning to ground operations, the Ukrainian president affirmed that forces are holding their positions along the front line and expressed specific appreciation for units engaged in heavy combat across the Donetsk region.

"There were also reports on the situation at the front – we are defending our positions and doing so actively. I am especially grateful to our warriors in the Donetsk region – the 3rd Army Corps, the 66th and 125th Mechanised Brigades, and the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy concluded.

On Sunday, a Russian drone struck a railway near the Ukraine-Poland border, shortly after high-profile international figures, including former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, had transited through the location, Ukrainian state rail officials reported.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the diplomatic carriage transporting Johnson, Bildt, alongside security delegates representing multiple European Union member states, departed Yahodyn station ahead of schedule as the delegation journeyed back from a security summit held in Kyiv. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were recorded across any of the affected locomotives.

In an official update shared via Telegram, the railway enterprise stated, "It is highly probable that the Russian drone's intended target was in fact the diplomatic train, which had departed the station earlier than scheduled."

The developments come after a milestone on Friday, when average diesel prices across the United States surpassed USD 6 per gallon, establishing a record high. High fuel costs continue to weigh heavily on American voters ahead of the congressional mid-term elections scheduled for November.

For months, Ukraine has targeted Russia’s energy sector with long-range drone strikes, maintaining that the industry finances and fuels Moscow's military campaign. Simultaneously, Russia has intensified aerial bombardments against Ukraine, with both nations reporting casualties and structural damage following overnight drone assaults.

An International Energy Agency (IEA) report published on Friday revealed that net exports of diesel and allied fuels from Gulf countries in August dropped to "just over a quarter" of pre-war levels recorded before the war on Iran began in February. (ANI)

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