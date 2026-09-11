Trump claims US collecting trillions of dollars, links it to $5,000 "Trump Dividend" pre-poll promise 

Texas [US], September 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that the US is collecting trillions of dollars (through tariffs imposed on other countries) and linked the funds to his promise of a $5,000 “Trump dividend” for every adult.

He announced that his administration will provide a “Trump dividend” of $5,000 for every adult citizen.

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However, this welfare scheme will only be realised if Republicans come to power in the November midterm elections.

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“If Republicans win the midterms, we'll provide a TRUMP DIVIDEND -- $5,000 for every adult citizen --- which we can do because we're taking in trillions in new investment. We'll make the TRUMP TAX CUTS permanent. Democrats will steal more of your money,” Trump said.

“If we win the midterms, we will provide Trump dividend, $5,000 for every adult citizen in our country. And we can do that because our country has never done better. We're taking in trillions, trillions of dollars. There's never been any country, not even close, that's come anywhere near. So it's $5,000 for every adult. We love our adults. It's about time we take care of our adults,” he added.

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While addressing a gathering at the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday (local time), Trump said his administration will make the tax cuts permanent because Democrats want to end the same. He said that Democrats were the only group that promises “major tax hikes” and intends to end tax cuts.

“We will make all Trump tax cuts. We're going to take those beautiful tax cuts. We're going to make them permanent because the Democrats want to end all those tax cuts. They want you to pay much higher taxes. I never got it. All my life, I've watched politicians say, 'We will cut your taxes', even if they didn't mean it, to be honest with you. This is the only group I've ever seen. They say, 'We are going to give you a major tax hike,” he added.

The US president further said that he has fulfilled every promise made within 19 months despite the Joe Biden administration “creating the worst inflation in American history”.

"Less than two years ago, the American people gave us a mandate to save America. And in 19 months, I have delivered on every single promise I made. And I think I delivered on far more. Joe Biden and the radical left Democrats created the worst inflation in American history. They turned our cities into scenes of death and misery, murder, poverty and destruction and made America a laughingstock,” Trump said.

“We took that dark age of America and turned it into the golden age of America. We delivered the largest tax cuts, the largest regulation cuts, the largest investment in our military, in the history of our country, and made America the energy and military superpower of the world. We are the superpower of the world,” he added. (ANI)

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