Trump claims US is "winning big in Iran", says "fruits" of military effort "very, very shortly"

Washington DC [US], July 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that the United States was "winning big" in Iran, saying Americans would see the "fruits" of the ongoing military effort "very, very shortly."

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Speaking during a primetime address to the nation focusing on protecting the integrity of US elections and foreign efforts to influence them, Trump briefly highlighted ongoing US military operations abroad, including in Iran.

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The President said his administration had "rebuilt" the US military into what he described as the most powerful force in the world.

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He added that although he would have preferred not to use it, current circumstances had made military action necessary.

"Unfortunately, we're forced to use it now," Trump said.

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Referring to recent US military actions, Trump claimed success in Venezuela before turning to Iran.

"We won in Venezuela, which is now working with us to produce millions and millions of barrels of oil," he said, referring to US military action in the South American country earlier this year.

Turning to the ongoing conflict with Iran, Trump said, "We are likewise winning big in Iran, and you will see the fruits of that labour very, very shortly."

Trump did not elaborate on what he meant by the "fruits" of the military campaign or provide further details during the address.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Iran continues to engage in talks with the United States and has expressed its willingness to reach an agreement with Washington, even as US forces have carried out multiple rounds of strikes against Iranian targets in recent days.

Responding to a question during a press briefing on whether negotiations with Tehran were at a standstill following nearly a week of US military action on Tehran, Leavitt said Iran remains in contact with the United States, despite the strikes.

"Iran very much continues to talk to the United States of America and express that they want to make a deal with us because they are suffering devastating blows on behalf of our United States military," Leavitt said.

US strikes on Iran continue for the sixth consecutive night on Thursday amid rising hostilities between the two sides following the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation targeted Iranian military capabilities that it said had been used to threaten vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest exchange of fire highlights a severe escalation in the conflict in West Asia, which has increasingly broadened from targeted US strikes inside Iran to reciprocal attacks directly involving American military installations situated across the Gulf. (ANI)

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