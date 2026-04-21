Trump claims US "winning" against Iran ahead of crucial talks in Islamabad

Washington DC [US], April 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) claimed that the United States is in a strong position in its ongoing conflict with Iran, asserting that American military actions have weakened Tehran, even as fresh diplomatic talks are set to begin.

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He said the US was "winning" and that Iran's military capabilities had been significantly reduced, while also criticising sections of the media for portraying the situation differently.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I'm winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing and, if you read the Fake News, like The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the War. The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media "reports," and yet they realize their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (This has been, in addition to everything else, Regime Change!), and perhaps, most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a "DEAL," is absolutely destroying Iran."

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"They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run. The Anti-America Fake News Media is rooting for Iran to win, but it's not going to happen, because I'm in charge! Just like these unpatriotic people used every ounce of their limited strength to fight me in the Election, they continue to do so with Iran. The result will be the same -- It already is!" the post read.

The remarks came ahead of a second round of talks following a 21-hour marathon discussion earlier this month that ended without agreement, with diplomatic efforts now entering a critical phase amid warnings of possible escalation if negotiations fail.

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A high-level American negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, is en route to Pakistan to initiate critical negotiations with the Iranian leadership.

With the ceasefire set to lapse on Wednesday, the Islamabad talks represent the final diplomatic off-ramp before a potential escalation into full-scale infrastructure warfare. While the US maintains that a "fair and reasonable" deal is on the table, the Iranian leadership's refusal to negotiate under the "shadow of a blockade" suggests that the 21-hour marathon of the previous round may have been just a prelude to a much darker confrontation. (ANI)

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