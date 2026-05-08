Trump confirms US, Iran traded fire in Hormuz, says all three American naval vessels "transited very successfully"

Washington DC [US], May 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) confirmed the exchange of fire between American and Iranian naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ceasefire agreement between the two sides, asserting that three American destroyers successfully passed through the strategic waterway despite coming under attack.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said three US Navy destroyers "transited very successfully" out of the Strait of Hormuz, noting they were fired upon by Iranian forces during the passage.

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"Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers," Trump wrote.

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This comes after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Command, in a series of posts on X, claimed that US naval vessels were targeted after the US Navy targeted an Iranian oil tanker near Jask port in southern Iran.

The IRGC alleged that a coordinated operation involving anti-ship ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and suicide drones was carried out against US destroyers, claiming "significant damage" and asserting that American vessels retreated from the Strait of Hormuz.

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"Intelligence surveillance indicates significant damage to the American enemy, and three enemy invading ships quickly fled the Strait of Hormuz area," the command said in a post on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Naval Forces fired on an Iranian-flagged oil tanker, identified as M/T Hasna, in the Gulf of Oman as part of its ongoing naval blockade against the Islamic Republic, claiming that the vessel failed to comply with the instructions from the American forces in the region.

The US President further claimed that Iranian naval boats were "completely destroyed," adding that missiles and drones targeting the vessels were intercepted.

"Missiles were shot at our Destroyers, and were easily knocked down. Likewise, drones came and were incinerated while in the air. They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave," the post added.

Trump also alleged that the Iranian side suffered significant losses, stating that "numerous small boats" were destroyed during the incident.

The US President further characterised Iran's current leadership in strong terms and warned of further retaliation if tensions escalated, saying the vessels would "rejoin our Naval Blockade" and referring to a "Wall of Steel".

He further stated that Iran would face stronger action in the future if it did not agree to a deal "fast".

"A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country. They are led by lunatics, and if they had the chance to use a Nuclear Weapon, they would do it, without question -- But they'll never have that opportunity, and just like we knocked them out again today, we'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their Deal signed, fast! Our three Destroyers, with their wonderful Crews, will now rejoin our Naval Blockade, which is truly a "Wall of Steel," the post added. (ANI)

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