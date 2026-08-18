DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Trump criticises South Korea, says 'declined request to help US in Iran conflict'

Trump criticises South Korea, says 'declined request to help US in Iran conflict'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:38 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], August 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung declined his request for assistance in a US military operation against Iran, questioning why Washington should continue spending billions of dollars to protect Seoul from North Korea.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he called the South Korean President and asked whether he would be willing to "give us a little hand" with Iran, while stressing that the US, however, did not need assistance.

Advertisement

"We don't need help with Iran. But if you'd like to give us a hand with Iran," Trump said, recalling his conversation with the South Korean President.

Advertisement

According to Trump, the South Korean President responded, "No, thanks," prompting him to question the country's position given the US military presence on the Korean Peninsula.

"I said, 'Well, wait a minute, we have 39,000 soldiers over there guarding you from Kim Jong Un, your next-door neighbour, and you're not going to help us on a very easy military operation in Iran? That's strange," Trump said.

Advertisement

He added that the South Korean President reiterated that Seoul did not want to get involved in the Iran conflict.

Trump questioned the rationale behind continued US defence commitments, saying, "I said, 'Well, why are we involved in helping you?'"

The US President, however, said he still wanted to help South Korea, while criticising what he described as the financial burden on Washington of protecting allies.

"When you ask somebody, 'Would you like to give us a hand?' and they say, 'No, thanks,' and then we're guarding them from a country and paying ourselves billions--it's costing us billions and billions of dollars to protect not only them, but other countries," Trump said.

He also cited the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), saying the US spends "hundreds of billions" of dollars on the alliance.

South Korea on Monday said it is closely consulting with the United States on ways to make practical and military contributions to international discussions on a ceasefire in Iran and efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to South Korean Yonhap News Agency.

This comes after Trump instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to "substantially reduce" joint military exercises with South Korea, citing his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and describing the drills as costly and inappropriate.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was "not happy" that the United States had previously agreed to participate in joint military exercises with South Korea.

"Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea," Trump said.

Trump described the exercises as costly and said they send a signal that is "totally inappropriate and hostile" to North Korea, which he claimed has been "unthreatening and respectful" during his presidency.

He said it was too late to cancel the exercises altogether but instructed Hegseth to substantially reduce them.

"Therefore, and based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises!" Trump said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts