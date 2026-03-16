Trump criticises Supreme Court over tariff ruling, attacks Fed chair Powell

Washington DC [US], March 16 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on the Supreme Court of the United States after a ruling related to tariffs, accusing the court of undermining his administration's efforts to protect American economic interests.

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The President also criticised Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, over alleged financial mismanagement connected to a renovation project in Washington DC.

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In a lengthy statement on Truth Social, Trump said the ruling on tariffs was the most significant decision for him and argued that the court's position could benefit foreign countries and companies at the expense of the United States.

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"The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS! The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades. Our Supreme Court has made these Countries very happy but, as the Court pointed out, I have the absolute right to charge TARIFFS in another form, and have already started to do so. The Hundreds of Billions of Dollars that our Adversaries want our Country to pay back to others that have disrespected the U.S.A., until I came along, should be marked down, in the eyes of the Public, as just another reason why the United States had been in such major decline --But, not anymore, because we have MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN and, very soon, it will be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

The President thanked three conservative justices -- Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh -- for what he described as their "Wisdom and Courage" in relation to the case. He further alleged that the court had increasingly become politically influenced and claimed that judges appointed by Democrats tended to vote together in major rulings.

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Trump also revived his long-standing claim that the 2020 United States presidential election had been unfairly decided, criticising the judiciary for refusing to entertain legal challenges related to the vote.

"The Democrats on the Court always 'stick together,' no matter how strong a case is put before them -- There is rarely even a minor 'waver.' But Republicans do not do this. They openly disrespect the Presidents who nominate them to the highest position in the Land," he said in the statement.

In the same message, the President turned his criticism toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, accusing him of mishandling a renovation of the Federal Reserve complex in Washington.

"The Courts treat Republicans, and me, so unfairly, always seeming to protect those who should not be protected. They are highly politicized. Cases don't matter, the Judge does!" Trump said.

He also criticised US District Judge James Boasberg, alleging political bias in judicial decisions related to his administration and calling for scrutiny over the handling of cases involving the Federal Reserve project.

Trump argued that the tariff decision reflected what he described as a broader pattern of politically driven rulings that he believes have affected policies pursued during his presidency.

The President maintained that he would continue to pursue alternative tariff mechanisms to safeguard U.S. economic interests and reiterated his pledge to prioritise policies aimed at strengthening the country's trade position. (ANI)

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