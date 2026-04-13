Trump deletes AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus amid backlash

Washington, DC [US], April 13 (ANI): In a move that has ignited significant controversy, US President Donald Trump has removed an AI-generated depiction of himself as Jesus Christ from his social media platform, Truth Social.

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The controversial image, which was shared without any accompanying text, has since been deleted from the President's official profile.

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The post, which appeared on Sunday night, featured the President in a traditional white robe and red sash.

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The digital artwork portrayed him performing a healing on a man, surrounded by a group of observers that included a soldier and a medical nurse.

The background of the composition was filled with dense patriotic and religious symbolism, featuring an eagle soaring before the US flag.

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The imagery further depicted soldiers appearing to ascend toward a celestial light, flanked by another eagle and military fighter jets.

The publication of the image sparked immediate outrage across various social media platforms.

Despite the significant reaction and the subsequent removal of the post, no formal explanation has been provided on the President's account regarding why the image was taken down.

The digitally created scene, which largely symbolises the biblical miracle of raising Lazarus from the dead, follows a significant escalation in the President's criticism of the Catholic Church and the Holy See.

This move came shortly after Trump launched an all-out attack on Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that had he not been elected US President, Pope Leo would not have been appointed following the demise of Pope Francis.

He accused the pontiff of being "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy," specifically targeting the Pope's calls for peace and dialogue regarding ongoing tensions with Iran.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about 'fear' of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID," the post read.

Trump further alleged that the Pope was soft on Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and US military actions in Venezuela.

Defending his own administration's record-low crime numbers and economic performance, the President urged the pontiff to "focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

He added that he preferred the Pope's brother, Louis, stating, "Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't!"

The President intensified these remarks while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, asserting, "I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess... I am not a fan of Pope Leo."

This public offensive marks a historic strain in the relationship between the White House and the Vatican, as Pope Leo XIV continues to voice concerns over US military interventions and humanitarian issues abroad.

Responding to these provocations on Monday, Pope Leo XIV underscored his commitment to spiritual advocacy over political friction, stating that he has no desire to engage in a confrontation with the US administration.

When questioned by reporters during his flight to Algeria, the Pontiff remarked, "I think that the people who read will be able to draw their own conclusions: I am not a politician, I have no intention of entering into a debate with Donald Trump."

He further asserted his resolve to focus on global harmony, adding, "Rather, let us always seek peace and put an end to wars. I am not afraid of the Trump administration."

The Pope maintained that his message remains grounded in faith rather than statecraft, warning that the Gospel should not be "abused" for political ends.

Emphasising his role as a global advocate, he vowed to continue speaking out against war and promoting multilateral dialogue.

This message of reconciliation is central to his 10-day journey to North Africa, a mission he described as "truly a blessing" and a vital opportunity to build bridges.

Highlighting the historical significance of the visit, Leo XIV spoke of St. Augustine, a native of modern-day Algeria, who he believes serves as a vital link in interreligious dialogue.

The Pope, who identified himself as "a son of St. Augustine" upon his election last May, is the first Pontiff to visit the saint's homeland.

This initial phase of his third international apostolic journey will focus on fraternity in a nation where the Catholic community is a small minority.

However, these calls for peace stand in sharp contrast to the domestic political climate in the United States, where the religious community has begun to push back.

On Sunday, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) criticised President Trump's remarks, with Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the USCCB, describing the comments as inappropriate and divisive.

He emphasised that the Holy Father is the "Vicar of Christ" and should not be viewed as a political rival.

Despite the escalating rhetoric from Washington, including Trump's claims that the Pope's appointment was a tactical move to "deal with" his administration, the first American-born Pope remains focused on his diplomatic mission.

As the White House urges him to "stop catering to the Radical Left," Leo XIV continues to prioritise humanitarian considerations and the promotion of "peace, reconciliation, and respect" for all peoples. (ANI)

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