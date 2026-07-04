South Dakota [US], July 4 (ANI): In a historic address marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, President Donald Trump framed the American legacy not merely as a history of political achievement, but as an unparalleled humanitarian mission that he claimed has fundamentally altered the trajectory of the world.

Advertisement

During his address from the iconic granite slopes of Mount Rushmore, Trump declared that American generosity stands alone in human history. He claimed that the United States has led the world in charitable giving, actively working to solve global crises by ending hunger and curing diseases.

Advertisement

"No one has ever given more to charity, ended more hunger, cured more disease, or done more to uplift humanity than Americans, and no country ever will," the President declared.

Advertisement

In a direct message to the American public, the President suggested that this spirit of kindness, paired with a focus on self-reliance, is exactly what defines the American identity.

He argued that instead of looking at success with envy, Americans respect and earn it, maintaining a culture that is "incredibly good, kind, and generous" and always prepared to support a neighbour or friend in need.

Advertisement

"Americans believe in self-reliance. We look at success not with envy, but with admiration--and we earn it. We are an incredibly good, kind, and generous people--always ready to help a friend or neighbor in need," he said.

He emphasised that at the core of the US identity is a deep-seated love of freedom and independence, which he described as a "precious legacy on which the sun has ever shined".

During his speech, the President also focused on the liberties he argued define the American way of life, including the freedom of speech, the right to worship, and the right to bear arms.

"So tonight, let us say clearly and proudly what makes Americans so unique and extraordinary. We are going to give our country its identity back. Above all, Americans love freedom. We cherish independence, and know that we are the heirs to the most beautiful land, the most thrilling story, and the most precious legacy on which the sun has ever shined," he said.

"In America, we do not need anyone's permission to say what we think, to live as we please, to worship as we choose, or to keep and bear arms. For 6 years, I have saved, almost singlehandedly, your Second Amendment--and I will continue to do so. Our rights were given to us by the God who made us, and those rights shall not be infringed," he added.

The President also painted a sprawling portrait of American resilience and prosperity, spanning from the "roaring waters of Niagara Falls" to the "canyons of finance in New York City" and the "Black Hills of the Dakotas". He pointed to booming sectors--ranging from steel production and rising automobile plants to groundbreaking technological innovation--as evidence that "American Freedom still rings" and the "American Dream still lives".

The President used the milestone of the nation's 250th year to pivot toward a vision of the future. He framed this anniversary not as the end of a chapter, but as the beginning of a "Golden Age of America".

"Tomorrow, we reach a milestone like no other, and celebrate with joyful hearts and soaring spirits--because after two and a half centuries, we know that this is not an ending, this is only the beginning of the Golden Age of America," he said.

And together, we will make America bigger, better, and stronger than ever before! Happy Independence Day to all--God Bless You, and God Bless America!" he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)