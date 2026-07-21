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Home / United States / Trump discusses demining Strait of Hormuz, military alliance with new UK PM Andy Burnham

Trump discusses demining Strait of Hormuz, military alliance with new UK PM Andy Burnham

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) held a conversation with UK's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The discussions ranged from bilateral ties to key global developments such as the demining of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The details of the conversation were shared by President Trump in a post on Truth Social.

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Terming it a "good conversation", he said that the two leaders will also meet soon to discuss topics of mutual interest.

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Trump wrote, "I had a very good conversation with the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Andy Burnham. We discussed many subjects, including the outstanding relationship we have had with the UK. We will be meeting in the not too distant future for topics of mutual interest. The Prime Minister has got a big job ahead of him, but he will be able to do it and, of course, the U.S.A. will be there to help!"

Describing the areas of discussion, Trump said that the two leaders, "discussed North Sea Oil, Trade, the Military Alliance, Demining of the Hormuz Strait, and many other topics. The call was interesting, and went very well."

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He wished Prime Minister Burnham, "good luck and godspeed."

Andy Burnham has become the 59th Prime Minister of Britain on Monday after Keir Starmer tendered his resignation at Buckingham Palace. In his first address, he stressed "Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again" as the Labour leader is the UK's seventh PM in a decade.

Burnham (56), after becoming the Prime Minister, arrived at 10 Downing Street, accompanied by his wife Marie-France van Heel and delivered his first remarks to a public weary of political instability.

"Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again, and that is our challenge to make politics work, to make it work better. I know people at home are fed up with politics," he said.

The central pillar of Burnham's address was a fundamental rejection of the economic and political consensus that has governed Britain since the 1980s. Drawing on his years championing regional devolution as a metro mayor, he pledged to dismantle the highly centralised Westminster model.

"A new political model and a new economic model. In the 1980s Britain took some wrong turns," Burnham said.

"Political power was centralised, economic power privatised, large parts of the country industrialised and they still haven't recovered... And that's why we will change politics, to make it more collaborative, more about problem solving than point scoring."

Burnham vowed to "take power out of here and carry it into every postcode in the land," laying the groundwork for a new economy that places "life's essentials" back under stronger public control to ensure affordability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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