Trump displays red "veto" cap on Oval Office desk as Democrats take control of Congress

Washington DC [US], November 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has appeared to have given the Oval Office a pointed political makeover on Thursday (local time), displaying a massive red cap emblazoned with the word “VETO” on the historic Resolute Desk, days after Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

The prominent display of the cap came as Trump addressed reporters during the signing of a proclamation seeking to preserve the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room as national monuments under the Antiquities Act. The red cap, carrying the word “VETO” in bold lettering, remained prominently visible on his desk during the briefing.

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The gesture appeared to underline Trump's readiness to use his constitutional authority to counter the legislative agenda of Democrats, who are set to gain greater oversight powers following their electoral victory in the November 3 midterm elections.

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Earlier, Trump had shared an image on Truth Social featuring a red baseball cap bearing the word “VETO”. He subsequently told Fox News that the presidential veto was among the strongest powers available to the US President.

“It's been done before, as you know, numerous times. It's the power of veto — it's one of the stronger powers that a President has. They'll send over things that are insane and I'll veto them,” Trump said.

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The Democratic victory has significantly altered the balance of power in Washington, with the party gaining control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. The shift is expected to increase congressional scrutiny of Trump's administration through investigations, hearings and subpoenas, while Democrats could also seek to block his judicial and Cabinet nominees.

Meanwhile, Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna described the electoral outcome as a major repudiation of Trump and predicted that Democrats could secure a substantial House majority.

“It's going to be over 250 seats. We may get as big a majority as we had under Obama in 2008. This is a tsunami. It is a repudiation of Trump,” Khanna said.

He added that voters were primarily concerned about the rising cost of living and the ongoing war, stressing that Democrats would focus on reducing expenses related to healthcare, childcare and essential commodities.

While Trump has signalled that he is prepared to use his veto authority against legislation he opposes, he has also indicated that he does not want the next two years to be dominated by political confrontation.

“I don't want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything,” he told Politico.

Under Article I, Section 7 of the US Constitution, the President can reject legislation passed by Congress. Lawmakers can override a regular presidential veto, but only with a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate. (ANI)

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